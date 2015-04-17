BRIEF-Preston Hollow Capital announces $115 mln financing transaction
* Preston Hollow Capital - announces $115 million financing transaction for Irving Convention Center Hotel Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, April 17 The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level since January on Friday after a surprise jump in domestic inflation and strong retail sales data.
At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT) the currency was at C$1.2103 to the U.S. Dollar, or 82.44 U.S. cents. It got to C$1.2088 at one point, its strongest level since Jan 21. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Futures: Dow down 12 pts, S&P down 0.75 pts, Nasdaq up 2.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)