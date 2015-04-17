TORONTO, April 17 The Canadian dollar hit its strongest level since January on Friday after a surprise jump in domestic inflation and strong retail sales data.

At 8:40 a.m. (1240 GMT) the currency was at C$1.2103 to the U.S. Dollar, or 82.44 U.S. cents. It got to C$1.2088 at one point, its strongest level since Jan 21. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)