* Canadian dollar at C$1.2772 or 78.30 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, July 13 The Canadian dollar weakened sharply against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, hit by softer crude prices as the greenback strengthened following a deal between debt-laden Greece and euro zone leaders. The currency's moves are now expected to remain limited, however, ahead of a closely watched Bank of Canada interest rate decision due this Wednesday. Markets had priced in about a 50 percent chance of a 25 basis point rate cut following a string of disappointing Canadian economic data that indicated economic growth in the second quarter would be stagnant after a contraction in the first quarter, but last Friday's stronger-than-expected employment report for June tempered some of those expectations, with markets dropping the odds of a rate cut to about 39 percent. * At 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2772 to the greenback, or 78.30 U.S. cents, sharply weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2679, or 78.87 U.S. cents, on Friday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2668, while its weakest was C$1.2774. * Prices for oil, a major Canadian export, tumbled as Iran and six world powers appeared to be closing in on a nuclear deal that would end sanctions on the Islamic Republic and let more Iranian oil on to world markets. The Greek deal helped pare some of its early losses, however. * U.S. crude prices were down 1.38 percent at $52.01 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.04 percent to $57.53. * The Canadian dollar, which was weaker than many of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2700 and C$1.2800 against the U.S. dollar during the North American session on Monday, according to KnightsbridgeFX.com. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.493 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.689 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -18.7 basis points, while the 10-year spread was 74.5 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)