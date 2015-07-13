* Canadian dollar at C$1.2772 or 78.30 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
TORONTO, July 13 The Canadian dollar weakened
sharply against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, hit by softer
crude prices as the greenback strengthened following a deal
between debt-laden Greece and euro zone leaders.
The currency's moves are now expected to remain limited,
however, ahead of a closely watched Bank of Canada interest rate
decision due this Wednesday.
Markets had priced in about a 50 percent chance of a 25
basis point rate cut following a string of disappointing
Canadian economic data that indicated economic growth in the
second quarter would be stagnant after a contraction in the
first quarter, but last Friday's stronger-than-expected
employment report for June tempered some of those expectations,
with markets dropping the odds of a rate cut to about 39
percent.
* At 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT), the Canadian dollar
was at C$1.2772 to the greenback, or 78.30 U.S. cents, sharply
weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2679, or
78.87 U.S. cents, on Friday.
* The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.2668, while its weakest was C$1.2774.
* Prices for oil, a major Canadian export, tumbled as Iran
and six world powers appeared to be closing in on a nuclear deal
that would end sanctions on the Islamic Republic and let more
Iranian oil on to world markets. The Greek deal helped pare some
of its early losses, however.
* U.S. crude prices were down 1.38 percent at $52.01
a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.04 percent to
$57.53.
* The Canadian dollar, which was weaker than many of its key
currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2700 and
C$1.2800 against the U.S. dollar during the North American
session on Monday, according to KnightsbridgeFX.com.
* Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1 Canadian
cent to yield 0.493 percent and the benchmark 10-year
falling 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.689 percent.
* The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -18.7 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was 74.5 basis points.
