TORONTO, July 14 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, while Canadian home prices surged during the same month.

The Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.2716 to the U.S. dollar, or 78.64 U.S. cents after the reports. The currency was firmer than Monday's close at C$1.2740 to the greenback, or 78.49 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)