LUSAKA, April 8 Zambia's kwacha strengthened over 1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday as the market anticipated changes to the existing tax regime in favour of mining companies.

"It is driven by expectations from the mining sector that the fiscal regime will be revised, making it more favourable for mining companies," analyst Maambo Hamaundu said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)