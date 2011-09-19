PRAGUE, Sept 19 Shares in Czech majority state-owned CEZ CEZPsp.PR fell to their lowest since March 2009 on Monday after the prime minister said more management changes could happen after the exit of a long-time chief executive last week.

In an interview for daily Mlada Fronta Dnes Prime Minister Petr Necas criticised elements of CEZ's expansion abroad over the past years and said this would lead to further changes in its management.

"Without the management news the stock could have stayed above the 730 crown level, which has been a resistance for some time," a trader said.

By 0832 GMT, CEZ traded 2.6 percent lower at 722 crowns, extending recent losses caused by changes in CEZ's position in regional indices and general weaker stock markets in the face of the euro zone crisis and fears of a global slowdown.

