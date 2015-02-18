PRAGUE Feb 18 The Czech crown jumped against the euro on Wednesday on the back of comments from the Czech president, reaching levels last seen in the weeks after the central bank launched a policy of using interventions to weaken the crown in November 2013.

President Milos Zeman said he wanted the next central bank chief and other board members to be pro-euro and against the bank's weak crown policy when he makes new appointments in 2016.

The crown rose more than 1 percent to hit 27.256 to the euro in late trading, the strongest since Nov. 25, 2013. The central bank has pledged to keep the crown from firming beyond 27 to the euro.

"The story is all about President Zeman's speech... Of course it can cause some stop losses, so that's the reason (for the sharp move)," one dealer said.

"It is possible we might see the central bank come into the market. We will see tomorrow," the dealer added.

Central bank spokesman Tomas Zimmermann said he could only refer to the latest central bank board decision and statement from Feb. 5, when the bank reaffirmed its commitment to intervene in the market to weaken the crown, if needed, to keep it around 27 per euro. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)