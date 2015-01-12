PRAGUE Jan 12 The Czech crown weakened 1
percent against the euro on Monday after a report showed retail
sales rose less than expected in November, amid speculation the
central bank will extend or beef up its weak-crown policy to
ward off deflation.
The crown fell to near a six-year low on Friday, when data
showed inflation was near zero in December. It weakened further
on Monday to trade as low as 28.520 to the euro. The currency
was down 0.9 percent at 28.380 at 0903 GMT.
The central bank has pledged to keep the crown from gaining
past 27 to the euro. But it faces deflationary pressure from
abroad, raising chances it may extend its exchange rate
commitment beyond 2016 or consider moving the limit on the
crown's value to a weaker level.
"The market is speculating about the next steps of the
central bank. They could move (the commitment level) to 29 (per
euro)," a dealer said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)