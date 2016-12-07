PRAGUE Dec 7 Trading volumes on the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE) jumped to 23.6 billion crowns ($935.95 million) in November, the highest monthly amount since it launched the Xetra trading system in 2013, the bourse said on Wednesday.

Activity in Prague, where the average monthly volume is around 15 billion crowns, soared last month before a rebalancing of MSCI's Czech Republic Index that for the first time included lender Moneta Money Bank, whose shares debuted in an initial public offering in May.

Moneta's parent GE Capital also held an accelerated bookbuilding in mid-November to sell its remaining share in the Czech lender, adding to interest in the stock. ($1 = 25.2150 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)