LONDON, May 14 Central bank intervention, the
euro zone crisis and China's rise have expanded the list of data
that moves markets, but surprises in measures such as PMIs and
U.S. jobs numbers still pack the biggest punch.
Eager for an early view of economic momentum, investors put
extra focus on purchasing manager indexes (PMIs), especially the
flash, or preliminary, numbers from China, Europe and the United
States.
The crucial question for most in the current environment is
not so much what the numbers say about the respective economies,
but what they mean for the central bank stimulus programmes
around the world that have been driving asset prices.
While U.S. labour market data has always been important, it
too is under even more scrutiny as unemployment and the
participation rate are the key variables for the Federal
Reserve's $85 billion a month bond buying programme.
"In general terms there's no bigger number than the U.S.
non-farm payrolls," said Henk Potts, a cross-market strategist
at Barclays in London, referring to the monthly jobs data.
"The U.S. consumer is the biggest driving force in the
global economy and will continue to be so for some...time."
Analysts at Societe Generale have a model to predict the
reaction of the S&P 500 to non-farm payrolls and have looked at
the relationship between key economic data and share prices over
the last 40 years.
Quantitative strategist Sandrine Ungari said the bank has
found forward-looking data has a big impact on markets and, if
used correctly, can predict slumps.
"According to our experiment there is more value in looking
at forward-looking PMIs and confidence indicators rather than at
downstream data like growth or unemployment," she added.
CENTRAL BANK FOCUS
Inflation in big economies has always been watched due to
its relevance for interest rate setting, but Japan's has topped
the list since its central bank last month launched a $1.4
trillion drive to push inflation up to 2 percent.
The euro zone crisis, meanwhile, has seen markets move on
data that few economists even knew existed before it began.
Monthly figures published by the European Central Bank on
the amount of sovereign bonds euro zone banks hold have become a
proxy for trust in the bloc's troubled members, while its data
on banks' deposit bases has also become regular market movers.
And recently, as focus has turned to whether the ECB and the
Bank of England will employ more unorthodox policy to ensure
their record low rates pass into the real economy, the spotlight
has fallen on previously unfashionable bank lending rates.
"In a normal functioning economy the broader data give you
most of what you need but in an environment of uncertainty like
this you have to be much more forensic," said Bill Street, head
of investments, EMEA, at State Street Global Advisors.
"Things like deeper lending numbers and combing through bank
balance sheets are more important than they have ever been."
CHINA'S RISE
Oil markets generally move with growth and U.S. jobs
numbers, but they are also impacted by demand forecasts from
institutions such as OPEC and the International Energy Agency as
well as geopolitical tensions in oil pumping parts of the world.
Market players have also become more focused on Chinese
data, and credit numbers in particular since lending remains the
major driver of its economic momentum.
China's consumption boom makes it especially influential for
commodity prices, particularly metals, but also for luxury
sectors such as cars, watches and other goods. At the same time,
gambling revenues in Macau show how flush some Chinese feel.
Scepticism remains about the reliability of Chinese figures,
however, meaning economists triangulate the numbers with data
from nearby centres like Hong Kong and Taiwan.
But despite all the new data that has garnered interest in
recent years, for many investors the real must-watch data still
comes from the world's top economy, the United States.
"Everyone still perceives the U.S to be the main engine of
the world economy," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.
"European stock markets wouldn't be where they are if the
U.S. stock market wasn't above 15,000. If the Chinese stock
market was at that level, you wouldn't see the same kind of
effect."
