NEW YORK, July 27 (IFR) - Credit default swap indices
referencing investment-grade debt have diverged from underlying
bond spreads, raising concerns that the instruments may no
longer be an appropriate hedge for cash market exposures.
Investment-grade bond spreads have widened by 22bp in the
past two months, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch
data, pushing levels to their widest over Treasuries in the last
two years.
At the same time, high-grade index credit default swap
spreads have remained stable and have even tightened by 2bp
since July 9.
As a result, the basis between cash bond spreads and the CDX
index of US investment grade names is now 35bp - its widest
level since February 2012, according to a BAML analysis of 30
liquid issuers.
The stark difference is raising concerns about the viability
of CDS contracts as hedges for future bond tumult with the
Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking cycle looming.
"With the recent widening of high-grade bond spreads, the
fear of a disorderly selloff in corporate credit is becoming
more severe - CDS contracts though may not act as efficient
hedges until there is a major shock, if at all," said Hans
Mikkelsen, credit strategist at BAML.
"On a mark-to-market basis, investment-grade index
derivatives products don't track bonds any more, they track
stocks."
On a return basis, correlation between CDX IG and the S&P
500 is currently 80% while its correlation to 10-year cash bond
spreads is just 60% according to BAML analysis. In the mid-June,
correlation with bonds even dipped into negative territory.
The stark difference between bond and CDS spreads - and
returns - has been driven by supply-demand imbalances in cash
markets over the past several months.
High-grade issuers have flocked to raise cash at a record
pace. The US market set a monthly record with US$163bn of
issuance in May and has already absorbed a bumper July crop of
US$111bn, bringing the year-to-date tally to a record US$830bn.
IT firm Intel closed a US$7bn four-part deal last Wednesday
as part of a US$20bn week of issuance for non-financial
corporates.
DELUGE
The deluge of issuance has been driven by M&A financing and
an effort by issuers to raise cash in calm conditions before the
Fed's impending rate hike shuffles the financing environment.
At the same time, demand from retail investors has tailed
off. Inflows into high-grade bond funds fell from US$9.2bn in
May to US$2.2bn in June, according to EPFR data.
Flows into high-grade bond funds for the week ended July 17
(excluding short-term funds) were flat at US$10m, according to
data from EPFR.
While that imbalance has driven cash spreads wider, CDS
remains largely fundamentally driven, trading on perceptions of
risk rather than technical imbalances.
"The CDS market dances to a different beat, there's a finite
amount of supply in that market and those contracts don't react
to supply and demand imbalances in cash markets, they react to
risk," said Mark Howard, head of credit strategy at BNP Paribas.
"Risk hasn't gone up, but supply has."
The unique dynamic is illustrating an environment that has,
for some credit managers, already been painfully realised in
past dislocations.
"There aren't a whole lot of people who are hedging a cash
position with CDX any more - the whipsaw in the basis has hurt
people quite a bit, for example especially during the taper
tantrum of 2013," said Howard.
CDS users have already begun to discuss possible reforms to
bring the index contracts back in the line with the market they
were originally intended to mirror.
Bankers for example have approached index-provider Markit to
increase the universe of financial names eligible for the
investment-grade CDX contracts as financials represent over 30%
of cash indices.
While CDX IG Series 24 includes 20 financial names, all swap
dealers are omitted. Markit currently has no plans to add those
entities to the index as it could prevent dealers from
participating if the index could be seen as a self-referencing
trade.
LOOKING FOR OPTIONS
Investors looking to hedge a Fed interest rate hike -
expected this year - are already looking at alternative products
and Deutsche Bank analysts believe that credit exchange-traded
funds provide the most viable substitute.
Correlation between investment grade cash and the iShares
iBoxx US$ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is now
approximately 95%, up from 65% in 2010, according to Deutsche
Bank analysis.
Correlation between high-yield cash and iShares' sister
high-yield ETF is about 80%, according to Deutsche Bank, though
some note that the instruments are not immune from liquidity
constraints in times of stress
Before making any shift to alternative products, many market
participants are first asking whether or not high-grade cash
spreads are due to normalise.
Some believe spreads will come back in as the supply
calendar normalises. Many issuers had brought deals forward with
the Fed in mind, leaving the calendar for August and September
relatively bare.
But others see demand dynamics continuing to keep spreads
wide. Flattening retail demand is expected by some to turn into
outflows, thus exacerbating current liquidity concerns in
corporate bonds.
"We haven't really seen the full extent of the decline in
liquidity in high-grade markets yet because we've seen strong
inflows from the mutual fund community into bond funds - they
have replaced dealer market-makers in terms of demand as banks
retrench due to regulatory changes," said Mikkelsen.
"But now we're getting closer to seeing outflows from those
investors, and that may not bode well for liquidity when the
hike hits - it will mean less demand in already-spotty secondary
markets.
