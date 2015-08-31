NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - The VIX has become a market convention in recent years as Wall Street's so-called "fear gauge". But after a tumultuous week of whipsawing equity markets, traders are grappling with increasing uncertainty about what the fear gauge itself is going to do.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's VVIX Index - a measure of the volatility-of-volatility - shattered its previous ceiling on Monday last week when the S&P 500 dropped by 3.9% and the VIX index rose 45%.

The VVIX rose 132.1% from 91.39 the previous Friday to 212.12 in intra-day trading on Monday, well above a one-year peak of 134 last December.

The esoteric index measures the price of option contracts on the VIX but can be thought of more plainly as a measure not necessarily of where the volatility gauge will move - up or down - but rather how quickly it will move in either direction. A higher VVIX means the VIX itself has become more unpredictable.

Analysts say the record-breaking spike is an illustration of how declines in cash equity market liquidity have deeply infiltrated the rest of the market and are likely to cause more sharp swings that will become increasingly hard to manage - since volatility determines the cost of derivative contracts used for hedging.

"We're now in an environment where the likelihood of quick and violent swings is here to stay - and predicting how these shocks evolve is going to be increasingly challenging," said Benjamin Bowler, equity-linked analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"One thing that is clear is that volatility itself is becoming more volatile, and therefore so is the value of any derivative directly linked to volatility."

Both the VIX and the S&P retraced the entirety of their Monday moves in the three days following, with the VIX dropping 34% and the S&P gaining 4.4%.

Lower VIX and stronger S&P levels would seem to bode well for investors and bring calm to markets - but in this case the speedy pace of retracement has only reinforced the concerns around volatility-of-volatility.

The VVIX settled at 132.22 on Thursday, well above the 80-90 range it has occupied for much of the last six months.

"Market behaviour is changing - we have quickly gone from having very small moves on a daily basis to having quick and large moves regularly," said Rocky Fishman, equity derivatives strategist at Deutsche Bank.

The effect of these speedy changes was most evident on Monday when trading in S&P futures halted and S&P options screens went blank. Spot VIX levels also stopped showing on screen, since the index is calculated off S&P options prices.

The glitches were a result of many cash equities hitting circuit breakers put in place by exchanges to limit losses in the case of wild swings.

The swings were - at least partly - a result of illiquidity, which had been telegraphed in cash markets in recent months but was less visible in derivatives contracts.

Many contracts, such as S&P futures, have continued to trade robustly through the liquidity concerns, largely putting traders at ease.

But market depth has decreased significantly, creating air pockets where market-makers refused to quote even as sell orders increase.

For example, one year ago, an average of 900 front-month S&P 500 futures contracts were available for traders to buy or sell at market bids and offers at any given time, according to Barclays analysts. Now, that number is below 400.

"It is certainly something to be concerned about - that you have these pockets of illiquidity that can completely freeze a major portion of the market," said Maneesh Deshpande, an equity derivatives analyst at Barclays.

A version of this story appears in the August 29 issue of IFR Magazine - a Thomson Reuters product. (Reporting by Mike Kentz, Editing by Matthew Davies)