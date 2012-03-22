SINGAPORE, March 22 Cash premiums for high and medium sulphur gasoil climbed as regional demand strengthened with India and Indonesia seeking gasoil for April, industry sources said.

The premiums for the 0.5 percent, 0.25 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades climbed by five cents to minus 18 cents, $1.05 and $2.05 a barrel respectively, Reuters data showed.

Fresh demand from India and Indonesia and potential added demand from Vietnam are keeping prices supported in Asia, traders said.

Indian Oil Corp is seeking 60,000 tonnes of diesel and could likely buy more over the next few months as demand is set to go up in summer.

Current diesel growth in India is at about 5 percent year-on-year, and is expected to reach 7-7.5 percent over the summer as the harvesting season kicks in and power generation needs increase, one of the sources said.

IOC will assess the situation and decide if it plans to seek more cargoes for May and June, the source added.

India's other state-owned refiners Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp do not have immediate plans to import diesel, however, sources familiar with the matter said.

Singapore's Wilmar International is seeking nearly 40,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery into Indonesia to meet demand from its customers, industry sources said.

The world's largest palm oil producer regularly buys similar volumes once every two months through private negotiations to fulfill shorts into the country, sources added.

In the Middle East, premiums continued to climb with Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) selling a 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil cargo at the highest prices in more than a year as supply remains tight in the region.

The state-owned refiner has sold 40,000 tonnes of the grade to Vitol for loading over April 23-24 at a premium of about $3.20 to $3.30 a barrel over Middle East quotes, nearly 50 percent higher than a March loading cargo.

Vitol likely bought the cargo to cover shorts into Yemen, they said.

Premiums are likely to go up further in summer, as refineries in the Middle East are expected to optimise production of the domestic grade 500 ppm sulphur diesel, which is used for power generation. This could in turn reduce production of the high sulphur grades, traders said.

* TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into either Chennai, Paradip or Haldia over Apr. 24-26. The tender closes on Mar. 30.

- Wilmar International is seeking 38,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent for delivery into Duma or Kuala Tanjung over Apr. 16-20. The tender closes on Mar. 23.

* CASH DEALS: No deals reported.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 135.84 -1.15 -0.84 136.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.18 0.05 -21.74 -0.23 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.07 -1.15 -0.83 138.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.05 5.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.07 -1.15 -0.83 139.22 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.05 0.05 2.50 2.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.02 -1.20 -0.86 140.22 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.84 -1.09 -0.80 136.93 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 0.00 0.00 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 123.40 -1.05 -0.84 124.45 Gasoil M1 136.03 -1.21 -0.88 137.24 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.18 0.03 -14.29 -0.21 Gasoil M2 136.21 -1.24 -0.90 137.45 Regrade M1 0.22 0.11 100.00 0.11 Regrade M2 0.27 0.12 80.00 0.15 Jet M1 136.25 -1.10 -0.80 137.35 Jet M1/M2 -0.23 0.02 -8.00 -0.25 Jet M2 136.48 -1.12 -0.81 137.60 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.37 -0.01 -0.07 15.38 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.53 -0.07 -0.42 16.60 Jet Cracks M1 15.59 0.10 0.65 15.49 Jet Cracks M2 16.80 0.05 0.30 16.75 East-West M1 -8.58 2.23 -20.63 -10.81 East-West M2 -7.74 1.63 -17.40 -9.37 LGO M1 1022.00 -11.25 -1.09 1033.25 LGO M1/M2 -0.50 -0.37 284.62 -0.13 LGO M2 1022.50 -10.88 -1.05 1033.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.85 -0.41 -2.88 14.26 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.40 -0.24 -1.64 14.64

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)