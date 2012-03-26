SINGAPORE, March 26 The Asian gasoil market flipped to a backwardated structure
in a knee-jerk reaction to an outage at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Singapore refinery, industry sources said.
The April/May gasoil timespread flipped to 2 cents a barrel, up 12 cents from Friday's
close, Reuters data showed.
Shell had unexpectedly shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker and is currently
restarting the unit, trading sources said on Monday. However, it was unclear
whether other units at the facility had been affected and how long the outage would last.
In the exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) market, offers shot up to around minus $5.25 a
tonne and then eventually settled at minus $7.42 at Asian trading close.
Cash premiums for high- and medium-sulphur gasoil climbed as demand remained consistent amid
supply worries on Shell's disruption.
Yemen's Aden refinery emerged in the spot market seeking 140,000 tonnes of gasoil for April
to June delivery, after having already purchased at least 400,000 tonnes for the same period
earlier.
Kenya was heard to have bought 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil from Shell for
delivery over April 15-18. But the levels done could not be confirmed.
Singapore's Wilmar International was heard to have bought 38,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent
sulphur gasoil for delivery into Indonesia over April 16-20. The seller could have been BP, said
one source, though this could not be confirmed.
Russian oil giant Rosneft has offered 1.2 million tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for
loading over May to October in a term tender, which could provide some reprieve to the
high-sulphur gasoil market, which has been in short supply recently.
With refiners upgrading their units to produce the more expensive and cleaner diesel fuel,
the supply of high-sulphur gasoil has been tight in Asia and the Middle East, pushing up
premiums for the grade.
* TENDERS: - Yemen's Aden Refinery is seeking 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for delivery over April and 50,000 tonnes each for delivery over May and June. The tender closes
on March 28 and is valid until April 1.
- India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) is offering 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of 1 percent
sulphur gasoil for loading over April 1-3. The tender closed on March 25 and was valid until
March 26.
- Russia's Rosneft has offered 200,000 tonnes of gasoil a month for loading over May to
October. The tender closed on March 26.
* CASH DEALS: No deals reported.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.79 1.13 0.83 135.66 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.10 0.15 -60.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.04 1.08 0.79 136.96 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.10 9.52 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.99 1.03 0.75 137.96 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.10 0.05 2.44 2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.89 0.98 0.71 138.91 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 136.64 0.83 0.61 135.81 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 0.00 0.00 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT)
Brent M1 124.95 1.27 1.03 123.68
Gasoil M1 136.89 0.98 0.72 135.91
Gasoil M1/M2 0.02 0.12 -120.00 -0.10
Gasoil M2 136.87 0.86 0.63 136.01
Regrade M1 0.11 -0.14 -56.00 0.25
Regrade M2 0.28 -0.04 -12.50 0.32
Jet M1 137.00 0.84 0.62 136.16
Jet M1/M2 -0.15 0.02 -11.76 -0.17
Jet M2 137.15 0.82 0.60 136.33
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 14.91 -0.05 -0.33 14.96
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.06 -0.02 -0.12 16.08
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 15.02 -0.19 -1.25 15.21
Jet Cracks M2 16.34 -0.06 -0.37 16.40
East-West M1 -7.42 0.05 -0.67 -7.47
East-West M2 -7.57 -0.22 2.99 -7.35
LGO M1 1027.25 7.25 0.71 1020.00
LGO M1/M2 0.00 0.63 -100.00 -0.63
LGO M2 1027.25 6.62 0.65 1020.63
Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.94 -0.38 -2.85 13.32
Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.63 -0.28 -2.01 13.91
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)