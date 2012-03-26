SINGAPORE, March 26 The Asian gasoil market flipped to a backwardated structure in a knee-jerk reaction to an outage at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) Singapore refinery, industry sources said.

The April/May gasoil timespread flipped to 2 cents a barrel, up 12 cents from Friday's close, Reuters data showed.

Shell had unexpectedly shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker and is currently restarting the unit, trading sources said on Monday. However, it was unclear whether other units at the facility had been affected and how long the outage would last.

In the exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) market, offers shot up to around minus $5.25 a tonne and then eventually settled at minus $7.42 at Asian trading close.

Cash premiums for high- and medium-sulphur gasoil climbed as demand remained consistent amid supply worries on Shell's disruption.

Yemen's Aden refinery emerged in the spot market seeking 140,000 tonnes of gasoil for April to June delivery, after having already purchased at least 400,000 tonnes for the same period earlier.

Kenya was heard to have bought 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil from Shell for delivery over April 15-18. But the levels done could not be confirmed.

Singapore's Wilmar International was heard to have bought 38,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Indonesia over April 16-20. The seller could have been BP, said one source, though this could not be confirmed.

Russian oil giant Rosneft has offered 1.2 million tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May to October in a term tender, which could provide some reprieve to the high-sulphur gasoil market, which has been in short supply recently.

With refiners upgrading their units to produce the more expensive and cleaner diesel fuel, the supply of high-sulphur gasoil has been tight in Asia and the Middle East, pushing up premiums for the grade.

* TENDERS: - Yemen's Aden Refinery is seeking 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over April and 50,000 tonnes each for delivery over May and June. The tender closes on March 28 and is valid until April 1.

- India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) is offering 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of 1 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 1-3. The tender closed on March 25 and was valid until March 26.

- Russia's Rosneft has offered 200,000 tonnes of gasoil a month for loading over May to October. The tender closed on March 26.

* CASH DEALS: No deals reported.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.79 1.13 0.83 135.66 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.10 0.15 -60.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.04 1.08 0.79 136.96 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.10 9.52 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.99 1.03 0.75 137.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.10 0.05 2.44 2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.89 0.98 0.71 138.91 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.64 0.83 0.61 135.81 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 0.00 0.00 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 124.95 1.27 1.03 123.68 Gasoil M1 136.89 0.98 0.72 135.91 Gasoil M1/M2 0.02 0.12 -120.00 -0.10 Gasoil M2 136.87 0.86 0.63 136.01 Regrade M1 0.11 -0.14 -56.00 0.25 Regrade M2 0.28 -0.04 -12.50 0.32 Jet M1 137.00 0.84 0.62 136.16 Jet M1/M2 -0.15 0.02 -11.76 -0.17 Jet M2 137.15 0.82 0.60 136.33 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 14.91 -0.05 -0.33 14.96 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.06 -0.02 -0.12 16.08 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.02 -0.19 -1.25 15.21 Jet Cracks M2 16.34 -0.06 -0.37 16.40 East-West M1 -7.42 0.05 -0.67 -7.47 East-West M2 -7.57 -0.22 2.99 -7.35 LGO M1 1027.25 7.25 0.71 1020.00 LGO M1/M2 0.00 0.63 -100.00 -0.63 LGO M2 1027.25 6.62 0.65 1020.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.94 -0.38 -2.85 13.32 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.63 -0.28 -2.01 13.91 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)