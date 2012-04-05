SINGAPORE, April 5 Asian gasoil differentials edged up on Thursday as underlying crude prices fell, driving buying sentiment, traders said.

The cash differential for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil gained three and five cents respectively, Reuters data showed, to parity with Singapore quotes and a premium of $1.95 a barrel respectively,

Gasoil margins, however, continued to fall with the front-month gasoil crack clipped 53 cents to $15.17 a barrel over Dubai crude prices.

Persistently high crude prices, which have climbed from the start of the year, have been dampening demand from countries like Indonesia, traders said.

"Vietnam has been buying, but Indonesia on the other is only buying hand to mouth, and they are a much bigger buyer than Vietnam," a Singapore-based trader said.

Indonesia is expected to import about 4.2 million barrels in April and is expected to seek most of the volumes through its term sellers.

In the Singapore trading period, Hin Leong snapped up 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading in late-April, helping to improve differentials for the product slightly.

Arbitrage economics to send the product to Europe is slightly workable, traders said. But no shipping fixtures were seen for cargoes to be loaded from North Asia to Europe.

In Japan, kerosene stocks fell 22,000 kilolitres (138,376 barrels) to 1.62 million in the week ended March 31, the latest data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed.

Gasoil exports, however, nearly halved likely due to an increase in reconstruction demand for diesel, traders said.

In the Middle East, Kuwait Petroleum Corp offered its second high sulphur gasoil cargo for April, which could weaken differentials for the grade.

More supply and less spot demand from Yemen, as it resumes its fuel pact with Saudi Arabia, could weigh on the high sulphur gasoil market, traders said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

* TENDERS: Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 20-21. The tender closed on April 5, with same-day validity.

* CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, two gasoil deals.

- Hin Leong bought two cargoes of 100,000 barrels each for loading over April 20-24 from Shell, first at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, and later at a discount of 25 cents a barrel.

- Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over April 20-24 from PetroChina at a premium of $2 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

- Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 1-5 to PetroChina at a premium of $1.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 135.09 -1.53 -1.12 136.62 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.03 -100.00 -0.03 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 136.24 -1.56 -1.13 137.80 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.00 0.00 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.04 -1.51 -1.09 138.55 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 0.05 2.63 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 138.09 -1.51 -1.08 139.60 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.05 1.69 2.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.06 -1.83 -1.34 136.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.05 -20.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) Brent M1 123.39 -1.20 -0.96 124.59 Gasoil M1 135.11 -1.54 -1.13 136.65 Gasoil M1/M2 0.05 0.04 400.00 0.01 Gasoil M2 135.06 -1.58 -1.16 136.64 Regrade M1 0.08 -0.37 -82.22 0.45 Regrade M2 0.33 -0.25 -43.10 0.58 Jet M1 135.19 -1.91 -1.39 137.10 Jet M1/M2 -0.20 -0.08 66.67 -0.12 Jet M2 135.39 -1.83 -1.33 137.22 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks 15.17 -0.53 -3.38 15.70 M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks 15.81 -0.55 -3.36 16.36 M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.50 -0.78 -4.79 16.28 Jet Cracks M2 16.34 -0.78 -4.56 17.12 East-West M1 -6.43 -0.22 3.54 -6.21 East-West M2 -8.05 -0.89 12.43 -7.16 LGO M1 1013.00 -11.25 -1.10 1024.25 LGO M1/M2 -1.25 -0.37 42.05 -0.88 LGO M2 1014.25 -10.88 -1.06 1025.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.75 -0.26 -2.00 13.01 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.13 -0.31 -2.31 13.44

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)