SINGAPORE, June 27 Asian gasoil and jet fuel cash differentials made some gains on Wednesday as demand remained steady within the region, industry sources said.

China Aviation Oil continued to buy jet fuel cargoes during the trading period in Singapore, picking up a total of 450,000 barrels this week, on top of its tender requirements of 1.4 million barrels for July and August.

Refinery run cuts will limit oil product stocks in China, which is likely to eventually boost demand for jet fuel and diesel in the region due to limited supply.

China's top refiner, Sinopec Corp, will cut crude throughput by close to 236,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July from an earlier target, curbing production for a second straight month as inventories bulge and margins are hit, industry and trading sources said.

Sinopec's 160,000 bpd Wuhan refinery will also be shut for a 50-day maintenance period from early June to July 20.

Meanwhile, kerosene stocks in Japan dropped by nearly 300,000 barrels to 12.83 million barrels in the week to June 23, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed on Wednesday.

The country's average run rate continued to fall to 66.1 percent in that week, compared with 69.6 percent in the June 16 week, the data showed.

The jet fuel market remained supported, with Europe continuing to pull in barrels from Asia and the Middle East, although as supply builds up, the economics could fast become less profitable, traders said.

Demand from India, Vietnam and Sri Lanka on the back of refinery issues has been supporting gasoil margins, but this could have peaked with the refineries due to return from July onwards.

Vietnam's only oil refinery, the Dung Quat facility, will restart in late June and start oil product deliveries from July 5, a Vietnam-based source said.

"They told importers that they'll be receiving fully committed term volumes for July and August, so importers will focus on digesting the volumes from Dung Quat and minimise imports," the source added.

The 130,500 bpd plant has been shut since May 16 for an equipment check before final acceptance from its builder, French oil services group Technip.

* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.

* CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade.

- Hin Leong sold 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 12-16 to China Aviation Oil at a premium of 25 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes.

- BP bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell for loading over July 12-16 at parity to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 106.86 0.31 0.29 106.55 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.05 -50.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 108.36 0.31 0.29 108.05 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.45 0.05 3.57 1.40 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 109.36 0.26 0.24 109.10 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.45 0.00 0.00 2.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 110.66 0.26 0.24 110.40 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.75 0.00 0.00 3.75 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 107.78 0.23 0.21 107.55 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.02 0.12 -120.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 91.87 0.43 0.47 91.44 Gasoil M1 106.92 0.27 0.25 106.65 Gasoil M1/M2 0.04 0.06 N/A -0.02 Gasoil M2 106.88 0.21 0.20 106.67 Regrade M1 0.84 -0.15 -15.15 0.99 Regrade M2 0.89 -0.18 -16.82 1.07 Jet M1 107.76 0.12 0.11 107.64 Jet M1/M2 -0.01 0.09 -90.00 -0.10 Jet M2 107.77 0.03 0.03 107.74 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.87 0.04 0.24 16.83 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.01 0.06 0.35 16.95 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.71 -0.11 -0.62 17.82 Jet Cracks M2 17.90 -0.12 -0.67 18.02 East-West M1 -23.95 -0.24 1.01 -23.71 East-West M2 -18.87 -0.69 3.80 -18.18 LGO M1 820.50 2.25 0.27 818.25 LGO M1/M2 5.38 0.00 0.00 5.38 LGO M2 815.13 2.25 0.28 812.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.54 -0.13 -0.74 17.67 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.90 -0.06 -0.35 16.96 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)