SINGAPORE, July 6 Prompt gasoil prices continued to climb on Friday as demand started emerging and supply remained tight partly due to refinery maintenance in Asia, traders said.

The price difference between July and August diesel in the derivatives market climbed 17 cents to a one-month high of 31 cents a barrel, Reuters data showed.

Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum is seeking 20,000 tonnes of diesel for delivery in July after a fire forced the closure of its refinery in central Bangkok, traders said.

The company usually exports diesel in small volumes to countries including Cambodia and the Philippines, rarely importing the product because Thailand is a net exporter of diesel, traders said.

In South Korea, shipping fixtures show that the "Pacific Oasis" has been booked to carry at least 30,000 tonnes of 10 ppm sulphur diesel to load from Japan in mid-July headed for South Korea, in what traders said is an unusual arbitrage move.

Both North Asian countries are net exporters of diesel. They usually only import the fuel when there are refinery outages or a spike in domestic demand.

"The government's tax exemption for those importing and selling on KRX (Korea Exchange) has been encouraging diesel imports into Korea," a Singapore-based trader said.

"I assume Korean domestic prices are high enough to allow for the imports."

South Korea opened its first online spot market for oil products on March 30 in a bid to tame record-high fuel prices and increase transparency.

Although both the South Korean and Thai import volumes are small, they are expected to put pressure in a tightly supplied diesel market, traders said.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell have been actively seeking low sulphur diesel cargoes in the spot market ahead of the permanent closure of Shell's 79,000 barrels per day Clyde refinery in Australia on September 30.

During the trading period on Friday, BP continued to bid up the premium for the 10 ppm sulphur diesel, placing a bid of $3.90 a barrel above the average of July 20-26 Singapore quotes, pushing premiums to a 7-month high. QGO010-SIN-DIF

The strength was reflected in a tender by Indian Oil Corp (IOC) which fetched the highest premium in more than six months as limited monsoon season rainfall keeps demand steady in India.

IOC paid a premium of about $7.50-$7.60 per barrel above its own formula to PetroChina Co Ltd for 60,000 tonnes of 320-parts-per-million sulphur diesel for July 29-31 delivery. This is about 4-5 percent higher than an early-July cargo it bought from Royal Dutch Shell Plc at a premium of about $7.20 per barrel.

IOC's latest diesel purchase brings its total import volume in July to 120,000 tonnes and 60,000 tonnes in June, its first imports in four months.

"Supply is very tight now because of oil majors and Saudi Arabia snapping up all the spot cargoes," a middle distillates trader said.

* TENDERS: Bangchak Petroleum seeks two cargoes of 10,000 tonnes each of 50 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over July 15-17 and July 18-20. The tender closes on July 9.

* CASH DEALS: Two jet fuel deals, one gasoil trade.

- Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for July 24-28 loading from BP at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to the average of July 24-30 Singapore quotes.

- Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for August 1-5 loading from JP Morgan Ventures at a premium of 10 cents to the average of August 1-7 Singapore quotes.

- BP bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for July 27-31 loading from SK Energy at a premium of 20 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.91 0.43 0.38 114.48 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.20 0.10 100.00 0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 116.42 0.44 0.38 115.98 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.71 0.11 6.87 1.60 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 117.31 0.38 0.32 116.93 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.60 0.05 1.96 2.55 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 118.62 0.34 0.29 118.28 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.92 0.02 0.51 3.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 115.51 0.22 0.19 115.29 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.10 0.07 233.33 0.03 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.94 -0.52 -0.52 100.46 Gasoil M1 114.82 0.39 0.34 114.43 Gasoil M1/M2 0.31 0.17 121.43 0.14 Gasoil M2 114.51 0.22 0.19 114.29 Regrade M1 0.63 -0.23 -26.74 0.86 Regrade M2 0.82 -0.10 -10.87 0.92 Jet M1 115.45 0.16 0.14 115.29 Jet M1/M2 0.12 0.04 50.00 0.08 Jet M2 115.33 0.12 0.10 115.21 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.39 0.63 3.76 16.76 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.42 0.50 2.96 16.92 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.21 0.53 3.00 17.68 Jet Cracks M2 18.50 0.52 2.89 17.98 East-West M1 -25.84 4.16 -13.87 -30.00 East-West M2 -21.53 2.89 -11.83 -24.42 LGO M1 881.25 -1.25 -0.14 882.50 LGO M1/M2 6.62 0.00 0.00 6.62 LGO M2 874.63 -1.25 -0.14 875.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.46 0.35 2.05 17.11 Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.31 0.40 2.37 16.91 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan. Editing by Jane Merriman)