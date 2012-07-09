SINGAPORE, July 9 Asian gasoil margins climbed to a five-month high on Monday as supply remained tight in the region amid refinery maintenance and firm demand.

Premiums for the physical gasoil grades continued to spike upwards while the price difference between July and August gasoil derivatives widened to a steeper backwardation of 48 cents, the highest since mid-February, Reuters data showed.

A backwardated market is when prompt prices are stronger than forward months and makes storage of the product not profitable.

"The market's going crazy right now," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader.

Refinery run cuts and maintenance in Asia has curbed supply and placed upward pressure on prices, traders said.

A workable arbitrage dynamic to ship diesel cargoes from India to Europe has also curbed the supply of Indian cargoes to the Far East, traders said.

"The arbitrage is open to the west, with Reliance barrels going to Europe and none at this stage heading east," said a second Singapore-based middle distillates trader.

India has not exported any diesel cargoes to Singapore since mid-June, data from the International Enterprise showed.

Supply of the 10 ppm and 500 ppm sulphur diesel in particular are tight, traders said.

High sulphur gasoil demand, on the other hand, remained weak in Asia with Indonesia's requirements expected to reduce for July and August.

Indonesia is expected to import about 3 million barrels per month in July and August, on lower travelling during the Ramadan period, a diesel trader said.

Supply was also seen from India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) with the refinery offering about 40,000 tonnes or nearly 300,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil for early August-loading.

Vietnam's 130,500 bpd Dung Quat refinery, which was closed for eight weeks, has reached full capacity on Monday after resuming production over the weekend.

This is also expected to curb demand for the 0.25 percent sulphur and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades that the country's importers have been actively purchasing over the past two months.

For the 10 ppm sulphur diesel, Royal Dutch Shell Plc is likely to need up to 1.2 million additional barrels once it closes its 79,000 bpd Clyde refinery in Australia on Sept. 30, two traders said.

This requirement has pushed up premiums for the grade to a nearly 7-month high, Reuters data showed.

* TENDERS: MPRL has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over August 1-3 and 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over August 3-5. Both tenders close on July 12, and are valid until July 13.

* CASH DEALS: Three jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals.

- BP sold two lots of 100,000 barrels each of jet fuel for July 24-28 loading from Shell at a premium of 15 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes and a premium of 10 cents a barrel to the average of July 23-27 Singapore quotes.

- China Aviation Oil bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for August 4-8 loading from JP Morgan at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the average of August 6-10 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.04 -0.87 -0.76 114.91 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.25 0.05 25.00 0.20 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 115.51 -0.91 -0.78 116.42 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.75 0.04 2.34 1.71 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 116.46 -0.85 -0.72 117.31 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.70 0.10 3.85 2.60 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 117.76 -0.86 -0.73 118.62 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.00 0.08 2.04 3.92 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 114.44 -1.07 -0.93 115.51 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 0.05 50.00 0.10 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.02 -0.92 -0.92 99.94 Gasoil M1 113.97 -0.85 -0.74 114.82 Gasoil M1/M2 0.48 0.17 54.84 0.31 Gasoil M2 113.49 -1.02 -0.89 114.51 Regrade M1 0.40 -0.23 -36.51 0.63 Regrade M2 0.69 -0.13 -15.85 0.82 Jet M1 114.37 -1.08 -0.94 115.45 Jet M1/M2 0.19 0.07 58.33 0.12 Jet M2 114.18 -1.15 -1.00 115.33 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.66 0.27 1.55 17.39 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.63 0.21 1.21 17.42 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.50 0.29 1.59 18.21 Jet Cracks M2 18.69 0.19 1.03 18.50 East-West M1 -22.92 2.92 -11.30 -25.84 East-West M2 -20.63 0.90 -4.18 -21.53 LGO M1 872.00 -9.25 -1.05 881.25 LGO M1/M2 5.87 -0.75 -11.33 6.62 LGO M2 866.13 -8.50 -0.97 874.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.53 0.07 0.40 17.46 Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.39 0.08 0.46 17.31 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)