SINGAPORE, July 10 Asian ultra low sulphur diesel premiums soared to a 15-month high as traders are willing to pay up for limited barrels available on refinery maintenance in the region.

The cash premiums for the 10 ppm sulphur diesel surged by 25 cents to $4.25 a barrel above benchmark Singapore quotes, highest since April, 2011, while the premiums for other gasoil grades also rose to their highest since January, Reuters data showed.

The price difference between July and August derivatives also shot up to a six-month high, the data showed.

Liquidity also picked up in the derivatives market, with 2.15 million barrels exchanging hands on Thursday, the highest number of trades since July 7, last year.

"It's a combination of supply constraints and bullish buying from some of the big players," a Singapore-based middle distillates trader said, in reference to Tuesday's physical diesel purchases by Vitol, PetroChina and Royal Dutch Shell.

Shell, together with fellow oil major BP, has been actively seeking and purchasing diesel cargoes in the spot market due to an anticipated increase in demand from Australia when its 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) Clyde refinery shuts in late September.

The company also has a planned partial maintenance planned at its 500,000 bpd refinery in Singapore for a month's work from early July.

The higher premiums were also reflected in a recent sell tender by Taiwan's CPC. The company sold a long-range (LR) sized diesel cargo to an unidentified buyer at a premium of about $1.75 a barrel.

It also sold a 2 percent sulphur gasoil cargo at a discount of $1.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes, traders said.

In Thailand, a recent tender by Bangchak Petroleum was not awarded due to high offers and could likely have been sourced within the domestic market, traders said. This, however, could not be confirmed.

"The prices offered were really expensive so they're trying their best to get the volumes from within the domestic market," a Thai-based industry source said.

Bangchak was seeking two cargoes of about 10,000 tonnes each of 50 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Bangkok over July 15-17 and July 18-20.

A recent export tender by Thailand's PTT could indicate that domestic stocks are still healthy, a second trader said.

Jet fuel supply, on the other hand, is sufficient with additional cargoes being seen from North Asia, traders said.

Formosa has offered its second cargo for August in the spot market, which could be sold into the Chinese market where demand remains steady, they added.

* TENDERS: Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for August 13-17 loading in a tender that closes on July 11.

* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil trades.

- Vitol bought 175,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for August 5-9 loading from Glencore at a premium of 50 cents a barrel to the average of July 16-31 Singapore quotes.

- Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for August 5-9 loading from PetroChina at a premium of $4.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

- PetroChina sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for July 25-29 loading to Shell at a premium of $3.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 114.20 0.19 0.17 114.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.50 0.25 100.00 0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 115.60 0.09 0.08 115.51 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.90 0.15 8.57 1.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 116.66 0.20 0.17 116.46 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.96 0.26 9.63 2.70 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 117.95 0.19 0.16 117.76 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.25 0.25 6.25 4.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 114.31 -0.13 -0.11 114.44 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.15 0.00 0.00 0.15 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.57 -0.45 -0.45 99.02 Gasoil M1 114.00 0.03 0.03 113.97 Gasoil M1/M2 0.65 0.17 35.42 0.48 Gasoil M2 113.35 -0.14 -0.12 113.49 Regrade M1 0.27 -0.13 -32.50 0.40 Regrade M2 0.68 -0.01 -1.45 0.69 Jet M1 114.27 -0.10 -0.09 114.37 Jet M1/M2 0.24 0.05 26.32 0.19 Jet M2 114.03 -0.15 -0.13 114.18 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.56 0.19 1.09 17.37 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.43 0.10 0.58 17.33 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 18.24 0.18 1.00 18.06 Jet Cracks M2 18.43 0.16 0.88 18.27 East-West M1 -19.45 3.47 -15.14 -22.92 East-West M2 -18.92 1.71 -8.29 -20.63 LGO M1 868.75 -3.25 -0.37 872.00 LGO M1/M2 5.37 -0.50 -8.52 5.87 LGO M2 863.38 -2.75 -0.32 866.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.32 0.08 0.46 17.24 Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.18 -0.04 -0.23 17.22 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)