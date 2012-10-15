SINGAPORE, Oct 15 Asian high sulphur gasoil premiums slid on Monday, hitting a more than three-month low, as more supply emerged from India. The cash premium for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil fell 6 cents to 44 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes, Reuters data showed. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) offered its third 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil cargo, its first exports of that grade in more than a year, in a further sign that the company is gradually shifting towards cleaner fuel production. But demand for the medium sulphur gasoil remained supported as Iraq and Petron sought supply in both the spot and term market, traders said. Petron is seeking a gasoil cargo for mid-November delivery. The country's gasoil demand is expected to increase as retail operators compete to open up more petrol stations, the traders added. Iraq's Ministry of Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) is seeking more than 1 million tonnes of gasoil for delivery next year. It has a current term contract with Vitol to buy nearly 500,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over the second half of this year at a premium of $9.67 a barrel above Middle East quotes on a delivered basis, similar to its January-June contract. Kuwait Petroleum Corp sold a jet fuel cargo for lifting in the second week of November to BP at premiums between $2.20 and $2.30 a barrel above Middle East quotes, about 20-40 percent lower than a previous cargo sold. While premiums for middle distillates are easing in the Gulf region due to lower demand after the annual Hajj in late October, demand from Europe is expected to increase. Though Europe's demand for heating oil gasoil will depend on weather, which could turn market fundamentals either way very quickly, a Singapore-based trader said. * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for Nov. 13-15 delivery. The tender closes on Oct. 16. - Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov. 14-18 lifting. The tender closes on Oct. 16. - MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 16-18 and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Nov. 21-23 lifting. Both tenders close on Oct. 17 and are valid until Oct. 18. - SOMO is seeking 1.097 million tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery in 2013. The tender closes on Oct. 23, with 20 days validity. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, no gasoil trade. - Unipec bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Oct. 30-Nov. 3 loading from Shell at a premium of $1.10 a barrel above Singapore quotes. - BP sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov. 6-10 loading to Unipec at a premium of $1.15 a barrel above the average of Nov. 6-12 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 129.54 -0.97 -0.74 130.51 GO 0.5 Diff 0.44 -0.06 -12.00 0.50 Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 130.91 -1.00 -0.76 131.91 GO 0.25 Diff 1.80 -0.10 -5.26 1.90 Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 131.67 -1.10 -0.83 132.77 GO 0.05 Diff 2.56 -0.19 -6.91 2.75 <GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 133.56 -0.90 -0.67 134.46 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.45 0.00 0.00 4.45 Spot Jet/Kero 132.55 -1.08 -0.81 133.63 Jet/Kero Diff 1.10 -0.03 -2.65 1.13 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 114.34 -0.60 -0.52 114.94 Gasoil M1 129.27 -0.92 -0.71 130.19 Gasoil M1/M2 0.26 -0.07 -21.21 0.33 Gasoil M2 129.01 -0.85 -0.65 129.86 Regrade M1 2.96 -0.05 -1.66 3.01 Regrade M2 1.98 -0.04 -1.98 2.02 Jet M1 132.23 -0.97 -0.73 133.20 Jet M1/M2 1.24 -0.08 -6.06 1.32 Jet M2 130.99 -0.89 -0.67 131.88 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.84 -0.28 -1.46 19.12 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 19.00 -0.16 -0.84 19.16 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 20.82 -0.32 -1.51 21.14 Jet Cracks M2 20.47 -0.29 -1.40 20.76 East-West M1 -28.25 -2.33 8.99 -25.92 East-West M2 -21.51 -2.36 12.32 -19.15 LGO M1 989.38 -4.00 -0.40 993.38 LGO M1/M2 9.50 -1.00 -9.52 10.50 LGO M2 979.88 -3.00 -0.31 982.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 18.46 0.06 0.33 18.40 Crack LGO-Brent M2 18.23 0.25 1.39 17.98