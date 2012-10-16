SINGAPORE, Oct 16 The east-west gasoil spread
fell to a one-week low on Tuesday after recovering late last
week as Asian prices continued to weaken against those in Europe
as demand remained weak in Asia on a slowing economic growth.
The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) fell $12.21 to minus
$40.47 a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 11 when it was at minus
$52.36 a tonne, Reuters data showed.
Anticipated winter demand for heating fuel gasoil and low
inventory level in Europe was likely to draw big volumes of
diesel cargoes from Asia, traders said.
But shipping fixtures did not show a huge surge in volumes
from Asia to Europe, likely on high freight costs and limited
spot availability from North Asia as refiners there maximise
production of kerosene by producing less diesel and jet fuel.
In the Platts trading window, India's Reliance sold two
diesel cargoes to BP and Shell in what traders said is a rare
move, as the company usually sells through private negotiations.
This could likely reflect weaker domestic demand in India
which has forced private refiners to export more cargoes.
India's Essar Oil has sold a 500 ppm sulphur diesel cargo
for Nov. 3-7 lifting to Japanese trader Itochu at a premium of
about $4 a barrel above Middle East quotes, about 35-40 cents
cheaper than an earlier cargo sold.
Itochu is likely meeting its term supply into Saudi Arabia,
traders said. The company also won an earlier Essar Oil cargo to
be loaded from Vadinar over Oct. 18-23.
Saudi Aramco was earlier in the market seeking gasoil
barrels for delivery in early October, ahead of its annual Hajj
which falls in late October, a Gulf-based trader said.
"But they could not buy it as they could not afford paying
$4 a barrel with freight and other costs, which will make the
delivered price high," the trader said. "So it's better for
Aramco to buy at term levels from Itochu."
In the derivatives market, a bid for 500 ppm sulphur diesel
for the first quarter of next year was placed by J Aron, and
liquidity was expected to pick up, traders said.
The Asian benchmark is moving towards the cleaner 500 ppm
sulphur diesel fuel from the current 5,000 ppm sulphur from
January, next year.
* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil trades.
- Unipec sold 160,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 loading to BP at a premium of 50 cents a
barrel above the average of Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Singapore quotes.
- Reliance sold 160,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for
Nov. 6-10 lifting to BP at a premium of $4.20 a barrel above the
average of Nov. 6-12 Singapore quotes.
- Reliance sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for
Oct. 31-Nov. 4 lifting to Shell at a premium of $4.10 a barrel
above Singapore quotes.
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 130.06 0.52 0.40 129.54
GO 0.5 Diff 0.48 0.04 9.09 0.44
Spot Gas Oil 131.38 0.47 0.36 130.91
0.25%
GO 0.25 Diff 1.80 0.00 0.00 1.80
Spot Gas Oil 132.14 0.47 0.36 131.67
0.05%
GO 0.05 Diff 2.56 0.00 0.00 2.56
Spot Gas Oil 133.98 0.42 0.31 133.56
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 4.40 -0.05 -1.12 4.45
Spot Jet/Kero 132.61 0.06 0.05 132.55
Jet/Kero Diff 1.23 0.13 11.82 1.10
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 115.84 1.50 1.31 114.34
Gasoil M1 129.30 0.29 0.22 129.01
Gasoil M1/M2 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.37
Gasoil M2 128.93 0.29 0.23 128.64
Regrade M1 1.69 -0.29 -14.65 1.98
Regrade M2 1.28 -0.19 -12.93 1.47
Jet M1 130.99 0.00 0.00 130.99
Jet M1/M2 0.78 -0.10 -11.36 0.88
Jet M2 130.21 0.10 0.08 130.11
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.18 -0.66 -3.50 18.84
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.31 -0.69 -3.63 19.00
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 19.87 -0.95 -4.56 20.82
Jet Cracks M2 19.59 -0.88 -4.30 20.47
East-West M1 -40.47 -12.21 43.21 -28.26
East-West M2 -31.22 -9.71 45.14 -21.51
LGO M1 1003.75 14.37 1.45 989.38
LGO M1/M2 12.00 2.50 26.32 9.50
LGO M2 991.75 11.87 1.21 979.88
Crack LGO-Brent 18.89 0.43 2.33 18.46
M1
Crack LGO-Brent 18.56 0.33 1.81 18.23
M2