SINGAPORE, Oct 16 The east-west gasoil spread fell to a one-week low on Tuesday after recovering late last week as Asian prices continued to weaken against those in Europe as demand remained weak in Asia on a slowing economic growth. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) fell $12.21 to minus $40.47 a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 11 when it was at minus $52.36 a tonne, Reuters data showed. Anticipated winter demand for heating fuel gasoil and low inventory level in Europe was likely to draw big volumes of diesel cargoes from Asia, traders said. But shipping fixtures did not show a huge surge in volumes from Asia to Europe, likely on high freight costs and limited spot availability from North Asia as refiners there maximise production of kerosene by producing less diesel and jet fuel. In the Platts trading window, India's Reliance sold two diesel cargoes to BP and Shell in what traders said is a rare move, as the company usually sells through private negotiations. This could likely reflect weaker domestic demand in India which has forced private refiners to export more cargoes. India's Essar Oil has sold a 500 ppm sulphur diesel cargo for Nov. 3-7 lifting to Japanese trader Itochu at a premium of about $4 a barrel above Middle East quotes, about 35-40 cents cheaper than an earlier cargo sold. Itochu is likely meeting its term supply into Saudi Arabia, traders said. The company also won an earlier Essar Oil cargo to be loaded from Vadinar over Oct. 18-23. Saudi Aramco was earlier in the market seeking gasoil barrels for delivery in early October, ahead of its annual Hajj which falls in late October, a Gulf-based trader said. "But they could not buy it as they could not afford paying $4 a barrel with freight and other costs, which will make the delivered price high," the trader said. "So it's better for Aramco to buy at term levels from Itochu." In the derivatives market, a bid for 500 ppm sulphur diesel for the first quarter of next year was placed by J Aron, and liquidity was expected to pick up, traders said. The Asian benchmark is moving towards the cleaner 500 ppm sulphur diesel fuel from the current 5,000 ppm sulphur from January, next year. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil trades. - Unipec sold 160,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 loading to BP at a premium of 50 cents a barrel above the average of Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Singapore quotes. - Reliance sold 160,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for Nov. 6-10 lifting to BP at a premium of $4.20 a barrel above the average of Nov. 6-12 Singapore quotes. - Reliance sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for Oct. 31-Nov. 4 lifting to Shell at a premium of $4.10 a barrel above Singapore quotes. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 130.06 0.52 0.40 129.54 GO 0.5 Diff 0.48 0.04 9.09 0.44 Spot Gas Oil 131.38 0.47 0.36 130.91 0.25% GO 0.25 Diff 1.80 0.00 0.00 1.80 Spot Gas Oil 132.14 0.47 0.36 131.67 0.05% GO 0.05 Diff 2.56 0.00 0.00 2.56 Spot Gas Oil 133.98 0.42 0.31 133.56 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.40 -0.05 -1.12 4.45 Spot Jet/Kero 132.61 0.06 0.05 132.55 Jet/Kero Diff 1.23 0.13 11.82 1.10 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 115.84 1.50 1.31 114.34 Gasoil M1 129.30 0.29 0.22 129.01 Gasoil M1/M2 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.37 Gasoil M2 128.93 0.29 0.23 128.64 Regrade M1 1.69 -0.29 -14.65 1.98 Regrade M2 1.28 -0.19 -12.93 1.47 Jet M1 130.99 0.00 0.00 130.99 Jet M1/M2 0.78 -0.10 -11.36 0.88 Jet M2 130.21 0.10 0.08 130.11 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.18 -0.66 -3.50 18.84 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.31 -0.69 -3.63 19.00 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 19.87 -0.95 -4.56 20.82 Jet Cracks M2 19.59 -0.88 -4.30 20.47 East-West M1 -40.47 -12.21 43.21 -28.26 East-West M2 -31.22 -9.71 45.14 -21.51 LGO M1 1003.75 14.37 1.45 989.38 LGO M1/M2 12.00 2.50 26.32 9.50 LGO M2 991.75 11.87 1.21 979.88 Crack LGO-Brent 18.89 0.43 2.33 18.46 M1 Crack LGO-Brent 18.56 0.33 1.81 18.23 M2