SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Asian gasoil margins were stable on Wednesday as more demand emerged from Yemen and Kenya, negating the reduction in demand within Asia, traders said. The November gasoil crack slipped one cent to $18.17 a barrel, Reuters data showed. Yemen's Aden Refinery is seeking up to 165,000 tonnes of gasoline for delivery in November and December, though the volumes are about 65 percent lower than its previous purchase. Kenya's energy ministry is also seeking more than 365,000 tonnes of middle distillates for delivery in November and December, nearly 25 percent more than its previous requirement, traders said. Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp likely sold a jet fuel cargo for loading in Nov 14-18 at a similar premium to its early-November loading cargo, a trader said, though this could not be confirmed immediately. State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) plans to offer cleaner diesel fuel for export through its 2013 term contract, a delay of about a year from its initial target, industry sources said. The move would make ADNOC the first Middle Eastern producer to export ultra-low sulphur diesel outside the region on a term basis, with most of the shipments expected to go to Europe. The company plans to offer diesel cargoes with 10 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur to export customers for term contracts for next year, traders said. While ADNOC is only able to meet the summer specifications of diesel in Europe now, it aims to meet winter specifications by the middle of next year, a source close to the matter said. Volumes available for term exports have not been firmed up yet, the source added. * TENDERS: Yemen's Aden Refinery is seeking three cargoes of 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes each of either 0.5 percent or 1 percent sulphur gasoil. The cargoes are to be delivered into Little Aden over Nov. 18-20, Dec. 7-9 and Dec. 15-17. The tender closes on Oct. 20 and is valid until Oct. 23. - Kenya is seeking 125,132 tonnes of jet fuel and 241,275 tonnes of gasoil for delivery from mid-November to late December. The tender closes on Oct. 18 and is valid until Oct. 19. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil trades. - Shell sold 180,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 7-11 loading to Mercuria at a premium of 50 cents above Singapore quotes. - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 1-5 loading to Vitol at a premium of 40 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 129.34 -0.72 -0.55 130.06 GO 0.5 Diff 0.46 -0.02 -4.17 0.48 Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 130.63 -0.75 -0.57 131.38 GO 0.25 Diff 1.75 -0.05 -2.78 1.80 Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 131.44 -0.70 -0.53 132.14 GO 0.05 Diff 2.56 0.00 0.00 2.56 <GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 133.24 -0.74 -0.55 133.98 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.36 -0.04 -0.91 4.40 Spot Jet/Kero 131.73 -0.88 -0.66 132.61 Jet/Kero Diff 1.25 0.02 1.63 1.23 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.69 -0.87 -0.76 114.56 Gasoil M1 128.80 -0.50 -0.39 129.30 Gasoil M1/M2 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.37 Gasoil M2 128.43 -0.50 -0.39 128.93 Regrade M1 1.54 -0.15 -8.88 1.69 Regrade M2 1.23 -0.05 -3.91 1.28 Jet M1 130.34 -0.65 -0.50 130.99 Jet M1/M2 0.68 -0.10 -12.82 0.78 Jet M2 129.66 -0.55 -0.42 130.21 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.17 -0.01 -0.06 18.18 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.34 0.03 0.16 18.31 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 19.71 -0.16 -0.81 19.87 Jet Cracks M2 19.57 -0.02 -0.10 19.59 East-West M1 -38.69 1.77 -4.37 -40.46 East-West M2 -28.45 2.77 -8.87 -31.22 LGO M1 998.25 -5.50 -0.55 1003.75 LGO M1/M2 13.00 1.00 8.33 12.00 LGO M2 985.25 -6.50 -0.66 991.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 18.56 0.00 0.00 18.56 Crack LGO-Brent M2 18.26 -0.08 -0.44 18.34