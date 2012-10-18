SINGAPORE, Oct 18 Asian high sulphur gasoil premiums slipped on Thursday as more supply was seen from Thailand ahead of planned maintenance at a secondary unit, industry sources said. Cash premiums for 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil loading in November were down 14 cents to 32 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes, Reuters data showed. Thailand's biggest refiner, Thai Oil Pcl, offered 300,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading in mid-November. Thai Oil is shutting a 5,500 tonne per day (about 40,000 barrels per day) desulphuriser unit at its 275,000 bpd refinery for planned maintenance, a source close to the matter said. The unit will be shut for about two weeks in the first half of November, the source added. Taiwan's Formosa has sold a jet fuel cargo for loading over Nov. 14-18 to Thailand's PTT at a premium of 81 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes. PTT could likely be buying the cargo for the Philippines market, a source said, though this could not be confirmed. Petron bought a mid-November loading cargo at a similar premium to its previous purchase, an industry source said. But details of the purchase was unclear. * TENDERS: Thai Oil has offered 300,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 15-19 loading. The tender closes on Oct. 19. -Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combination cargo of 190,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 120,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery in Nov. 13. The tender closes on Oct. 16 and is valid until Oct. 19. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Four jet deals, two gasoil trades. - Vitol sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov. 7-11 loading to Unipec at a premium of $1.30 a barrel over the average of Nov. 7-14 Singapore quotes. - BP sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov. 2-6 loading to Unipec at a premium of $1.40 a barrel above the average of Nov. 1-7 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought two cargoes of 100,000 barrels each of jet fuel for Nov. 7-11 loading from Vitol at premiums of $1.30 a barrel above Singapore quotes. - Unipec sold 180,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 7-11 loading to Mercuria at a premium of 38 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes. - Brightoil bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 2-6 loading from Morgan Stanley at a premium of 25 cents a barrel above the average of Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 129.21 -0.13 -0.10 129.34 GO 0.5 Diff 0.32 -0.14 -30.43 0.46 Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 130.54 -0.09 -0.07 130.63 GO 0.25 Diff 1.65 -0.10 -5.71 1.75 <GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 131.29 -0.15 -0.11 131.44 GO 0.05 Diff 2.40 -0.16 -6.25 2.56 <GO005-SIN-DI > Spot Gas Oil 133.19 -0.05 -0.04 133.24 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.30 -0.06 -1.38 4.36 <GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 131.76 0.03 0.02 131.73 Jet/Kero Diff 1.33 0.08 6.40 1.25 SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 113.43 -0.26 -0.23 113.69 Gasoil M1 128.83 0.03 0.02 128.80 Gasoil M1/M2 0.33 -0.04 -10.81 0.37 Gasoil M2 128.50 0.07 0.05 128.43 Regrade M1 1.49 -0.05 -3.25 1.54 Regrade M2 1.23 0.00 0.00 1.23 Jet M1 130.32 -0.02 -0.02 130.34 Jet M1/M2 0.59 -0.09 -13.24 0.68 Jet M2 129.73 0.07 0.05 129.66 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.35 0.18 0.99 18.17 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.57 0.23 1.25 18.34 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 19.84 0.13 0.66 19.71 Jet Cracks M2 19.80 0.23 1.18 19.57 East-West M1 -42.22 -3.53 9.12 -38.69 East-West M2 -31.42 -2.97 10.44 -28.45 LGO M1 1002.00 3.75 0.38 998.25 LGO M1/M2 13.25 0.25 1.92 13.00 LGO M2 988.75 3.50 0.36 985.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 19.29 0.73 3.93 18.56 Crack LGO-Brent M2 19.13 0.87 4.76 18.26