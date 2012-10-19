SINGAPORE, Oct 19 Asian gasoil premiums eased further on Friday as demand in the region continued to remain weak, especially in India, China and Vietnam, traders said. The cash premium for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil fell three cents to 29 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes, lowest since July 9 when it was at 25 cents a barrel, Reuters data showed. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil to Cargill at a premium of about $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes, about 20 percent lower than a previous cargo, traders said. Private refiner Essar Oil has offered its second diesel cargo for November loading, in a further sign that Indian domestic demand remains weak. The refiner exported four diesel cargoes in October, its first exports in two years. The east-west spread, or the price difference between Asian and European gasoil derivatives, continued to fall reflecting the weaker demand in Asia. But arbitrage shipments have not picked up due to the steep backwardated pricing structure in Europe, which makes storage not profitable, traders said. At least 480,000 tonnes of middle distillates are set to be loaded from Asia in October and November, headed for Europe, a shipping source said. In the jet fuel market, MRPL sold a cargo for Nov. 21-23 loading to Mercuria at a discount of $1 to $1.10 a barrel below Singapore quotes, traders said. China Aviation Oil has provisionally booked the "UACC Sound" to load a rare jet fuel cargo from Kuwait on Oct. 22 headed for the United Arab Emirates, shipping fixtures showed. This could likely be part of a cargo exchange agreement that the company has with BP after both companies inked a four-year agreement in 2010 to jointly supply jet fuel and gasoil globally, a trader said. Kenya bought 125,132 tonnes of jet fuel and 241,275 tonnes of gasoil from Addax Kenya, Total Kenya, Kenchor and Galana, traders said. Saudi Aramco and Total are expected to export diesel from their new joint venture Jubail refinery by second quarter of next year, traders said. Both companies will jointly market the diesel, though volumes are not clear yet, a source close to the matter said. The majority of the diesel grade will have sulphur content of 10 parts per million (ppm), aimed at the European market, the source said. The rest will have sulphur content of 500 ppm, a grade widely used in the Middle East and imported by Saudi Arabia. * TENDERS: India's Essar Oil has offered 70,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for Nov. 13-17 loading. The tender closes on Oct. 22. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil trades. - Glencore sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 12-16 loading to Brightoil at a premium of 35 cents a barrel above the average of Nov. 9-16 Singapore quotes. - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for Nov. 3-7 loading to Vitol at a premium of 30 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 128.44 -0.77 -0.60 129.21 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.29 -0.03 -9.38 0.32 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 129.75 -0.79 -0.61 130.54 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.60 -0.05 -3.03 1.65 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 130.55 -0.74 -0.56 131.29 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.45 0.05 2.08 2.40 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 132.40 -0.79 -0.59 133.19 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 4.25 -0.05 -1.16 4.30 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 131.33 -0.43 -0.33 131.76 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 1.43 0.10 7.52 1.33 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.70 -0.73 -0.64 113.43 Gasoil M1 128.11 -0.72 -0.56 128.83 Gasoil M1/M2 0.27 -0.06 -18.18 0.33 Gasoil M2 127.84 -0.66 -0.51 128.50 Regrade M1 1.68 0.19 12.75 1.49 Regrade M2 1.21 -0.02 -1.63 1.23 Jet M1 129.79 -0.53 -0.41 130.32 Jet M1/M2 0.74 0.15 25.42 0.59 Jet M2 129.05 -0.68 -0.52 129.73 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.54 0.19 1.04 18.35 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 18.81 0.24 1.29 18.57 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 20.22 0.38 1.92 19.84 Jet Cracks M2 20.02 0.22 1.11 19.80 East-West M1 -46.08 -3.86 9.14 -42.22 East-West M2 -33.09 -1.66 5.28 -31.43 LGO M1 1000.50 -1.50 -0.15 1002.00 LGO M1/M2 15.00 1.75 13.21 13.25 LGO M2 985.50 -3.25 -0.33 988.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 19.58 0.29 1.50 19.29 Crack LGO-Brent M2 19.08 -0.05 -0.26 19.13 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)