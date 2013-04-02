SINGAPORE, April 2 Asian gasoil margins improved
on Tuesday on spot demand from Vietnam and better arbitrage
terms for shipping cargoes out of the region, industry sources
said.
The May gasoil crack increased by 74 cents to $16.71 a
barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed.
Oil pricing agency Platts' trading platform experienced a
technical glitch during Singapore trading, which affected some
of bids and offers, traders said.
But this was unlikely to have a big impact on the agency's
published prices, which are used in the majority of contracts in
Asia, as the incident was a one-off occurrence while contracts
usually take a monthly average of its prices, they said.
"Some of the bids and offers were taken out prematurely, so
I'm not sure how they'll assess (Tuesday's prices) in this
situation, but it's not the end of the world," one of them said.
Some spot demand emerged from Vietnam's Saigon Petro which
could strengthen gasoil fundamentals, industry sources said.
Indonesia's Wilmar International has likely bought 38,000
tonnes of 0.35 percent sulphur gasoil at a discount of 50 cents
a barrel to Singapore quotes, an industry source said, though
this could not be confirmed.
The country's largest diesel importer Pertamina has largely
stayed away from the spot market since late last year as
domestic demand has slowed on lower expected growth this year,
industry sources said.
China Aviation Oil was likely to have bought up to 1.2
million barrels of jet fuel for April to May delivery at a
discount to Singapore quotes, traders said.
The exact level could not be confirmed, but one industry
source said it could be at a discount of 40 cents a barrel,
which is a big drop from the company's previous jet fuel
purchases for March to April delivery at a premium of 50 cents.
Cargoes loading from North Asia are currently trading at a
discount of between 30 and 40 cents a barrel, weaker than
previous months, due to lower demand for the heating fuel at the
end of winter, a Singapore-based trader said.
But the Asian gasoil and jet fuel market could improve in
the weeks ahead as arbitrage economics to send the cargoes to
Europe become more attractive, the trader added.
"I am seeing that it may have hit the bottom since the
differentials are getting better in Europe and if the
(east-west) spread continues to weaken, there might be some
support to arbitrage the cargoes out of east," he said.
In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has yet to
award a gasoil cargo it had offered for April loading and might
end up cancelling the tender, an industry source said.
A final decision will likely be made by the end of the week.
Bids were likely around $2 to $2.50 a barrel above Middle
East quotes with Bapco asking for $2.70 a barrel, sources said,
though this could not be confirmed.
* TENDERS: Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes
of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for May 7 to 11 delivery into Ho
Chi Minh and a similar volume of the same grade for delivery May
15 to 19. The tender closes on April 5, with same-day validity.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Three gasoil trades, two jet fuel
deals.
- BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
April 17 to 21 loading from P66 at a discount of 40 cents a
barrel to the average of April 18 to 24 Singapore quotes.
- BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
April 17 to 21 loading from PetroChina at a discount of 40 cents
a barrel to the average of April 17 to 23 Singapore quotes.
- Shell sold 185,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
loading over April 17 to 21 from the Gulf to BP at a premium of
$2.60 a barrel over the average of April 2 to 15 Middle East
quotes.
- BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 17 to 21
loading from Morgan Stanley at a discount of 70 cents a barrel
to the average of April 17 to 23 Singapore quotes.
- China Aviation Oil bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for
April 20 to 24 loading from Shell at a discount of 50 cents a
barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.56 1.73 1.46 118.83 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -3.10 0.00 0.00 -3.10 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.86 1.73 1.44 120.13 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff -1.80 0.00 0.00 -1.80 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.35 1.73 1.42 121.62 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff -0.32 -0.01 3.23 -0.31 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 125.06 1.63 1.32 123.43 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 1.40 -0.10 -6.67 1.50 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 123.27 1.59 1.31 121.68 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.32 -0.12 60.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 110.97 1.13 1.03 109.84
Gasoil M1 123.51 1.71 1.40 121.80
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.50 -0.02 4.17 -0.48
Gasoil M2 124.01 1.73 1.41 122.28
Regrade M1 -0.07 -0.02 40.00 -0.05
Regrade M2 -0.07 -0.02 40.00 -0.05
Jet M1 123.44 1.69 1.39 121.75
Jet M1/M2 -0.50 -0.02 4.17 -0.48
Jet M2 123.94 1.71 1.40 122.23
Gasoil 16.71 0.74 4.63 15.97
500ppm-Dubai
Cracks M1
Gasoil 17.59 0.70 4.14 16.89
500ppm-Dubai
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 16.79 0.87 5.46 15.92
Jet Cracks M2 17.64 0.80 4.75 16.84
East-West M1 -8.68 -0.34 4.08 -8.34
East-West M2 -7.76 0.00 0.00 -7.76
LGO M1 928.75 13.00 1.42 915.75
LGO M1/M2 -2.88 0.12 -4.00 -3.00
LGO M2 931.63 12.88 1.40 918.75
Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.08 0.60 4.45 13.48
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.72 0.67 4.77 14.05
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)