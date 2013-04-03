SINGAPORE, April 3 Asian cash differentials improved on Wednesday as arbitrage and storage economics became more profitable for traders, industry sources said. "Due to the April/May contango widening, people are paying more for premiums as storage becomes more lucrative for traders," a Gulf based trader said. "The east-west spread is also weakening, so it looks like arbitrage might be workable." Some spot demand was also seen out of South Africa which helped boost premiums for the benchmark 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grade. Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Company, or Tasweeq, has offered gas-to-liquids (GTL) jet fuel for sale for the first time, through a tender, industry sources said. It is unclear if the company is planning to replace its regular jet fuel term exports with GTL jet fuel cargoes for export. Tasweeq currently has an export term contract to sell one jet fuel cargo of about 40,000 tonnes a month from January to June this year. * TENDERS: PetroSA is seeking about 38,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for May 6 to 8 delivery. The tender closes on April 4. - Tasweeq has offered 120,000 tonnes of GTL jet fuel for loading over June to August, or about 40,000 tonnes a month, for loading from Ras Laffan. The tender closes on April 16 and is valid until April 18. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, six gasoil trades. - PetroChina bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 19 to 23 loading from Morgan Stanley at a discount of 50 cents a barrel to the average of April 19 to 25 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 23 to 27 loading from Morgan Stanley at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 18 to 22 loading from Unipec at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to the average of April 17 to 23 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil from Glencore for April 19 to 23 loading from Glencore at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to the average of April 22 to 26 Singapore quotes. Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 18 to 22 loading from P66 at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to the average of April 22 to 26 Singapore quotes. - Glencore sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 18 to 22 loading to Vitol at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to the average of April 17 to 23 Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 29 to May 3 loading to Vitol at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to the balance of the month Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 28 to May 2 loading from Unipec at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to the average of April 29 to May 3 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.92 0.36 0.30 120.56 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.00 0.10 -3.23 -3.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 122.22 0.36 0.30 121.86 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.70 0.10 -5.56 -1.80 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.80 0.45 0.36 123.35 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.12 0.20 -62.50 -0.32 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 125.52 0.46 0.37 125.06 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.60 0.20 14.29 1.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 123.53 0.26 0.21 123.27 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 -0.03 9.38 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Louise Heavens)