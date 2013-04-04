SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian gasoil margins
rebounded to a nearly three-week high on Thursday after hitting
an almost 10-month low just last week, as Vietnam re-emerged in
the international market seeking gasoil.
The May gasoil crack climbed 15 cents to $17.43 a barrel
above Dubai crude, its highest since March 18 when it was at
$18.15, Reuters data showed.
Vietnam's Petrolimex, the country's top importer, is seeking
229,000 tonnes of gasoil, its first quarterly import requirement
after skipping its quarterly term contracts for three
consecutive quarters.
Its second quarter gasoil requirements are about 28 percent
higher than in the same period last year, partly inflated
because the company skipped signing a yearly term deal to import
gasoil in 2013, a source close to the matter said.
Domestic demand is stable and there has been no spike in
demand for the transport and industrial fuel, the source added.
The tender could improve sentiment in the gasoil market,
other sources said, after Petrolimex's absence from the term
import market drove Asian gasoil profit margins for the first
quarter of this year to their worst performing quarter in more
than two years.
Indonesia's Pertamina postponed maintenance at its Balongan
refinery, industry sources said. The maintenance was scheduled
for the second quarter, but had now been put off for a later
date, the sources added.
The company does not have any plans for planned maintenance
at least until June, a source close to the matter said,
dispelling market talk of a scheduled turnaround in May or June.
Singapore onshore gasoil and jet fuel stocks inched up by
0.3 percent to 10.091 million barrels, latest data from
International Enterprise showed.
Exports to Australia fell 68 percent to 30,951 tonnes last
week while exports to Indonesia dropped 77 percent to 4,647
tonnes, likely on reduced demand from these countries.
Exports to South Africa and Sri Lanka, however, rose
slightly.
Uruguay imported diesel from Singapore, an unusual move,
while imports were also seen from Oman and Qatar. Oman was
importing cargoes recently and has now flipped back to exporting
diesel.
In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has sold an
April loading gasoil cargo at a premium of between $2.30 and
$2.60 a barrel above Middle East quotes. The buyer could likely
be Vitol, two industry sources said, though this could not be
confirmed.
Yemen's Aden refinery likely sold two jet fuel cargoes for
April loading at a premium of about $2 a barrel above Middle
East quotes, an industry source said. But the buyers are not
known.
* TENDERS: MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for
May 24 to 26 loading from New Mangalore. The tender closes on
April 8 and is valid until April 9.
- Petrolimex is seeking 127,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil and 102,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for
April to June loading from either Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan,
South China, South Korea or Vanphong. The tender closes on April
9 and is valid until April 16.
* SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil trades.
- PetroChina bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 23
to 27 loading from Shell at parity to Singapore quotes.
- Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
April 24 to 28 loading from Glencore at $121.30 a barrel.
- Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
April 21 to 25 loading from PetroChina at a discount of 20 cents
a barrel to the average of April 22 to 26 Singapore quotes.
- BP bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
April 19 to 23 loading from Glencore at a discount of 20 cents a
barrel above the average of April 19 to 30 Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.36 -2.56 -2.12 120.92 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -3.00 0.00 0.00 -3.00 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.66 -2.56 -2.09 122.22 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff -1.70 0.00 0.00 -1.70 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.27 -2.53 -2.04 123.80 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff -0.09 0.03 -25.00 -0.12 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 122.96 -2.56 -2.04 125.52 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 1.60 0.00 0.00 1.60 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 120.83 -2.70 -2.19 123.53 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 0.09 -25.71 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)