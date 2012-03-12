SINGAPORE, March 12 Asian gasoil margins fell on Monday but traders said they could firm later on the back of less supply from South Korea and China.

Gasoil's crack for April slipped 28 cents to $15.65 a barrel over Dubai crude, shedding some of the gains garnered on Friday.

Margins could firm slightly in the coming weeks as supply remains limited with several refinery turnarounds scheduled in Asia.

PetroChina Co Ltd plans to shut down a 120,000-barrels per day crude distillation unit at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from March 25 to the end of April.

South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy also plan maintenance at their refineries from March to April.

"The market got ahead of itself and we saw the contango widening to 50 cents a barrel, but you need to have a lot of oil to have that kind of spread," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader.

"The timespread is still off from the February level, but the contango is not that deep."

The balance March/April gasoil timespread increased by six cents to minus five cents a barrel, Reuters data showed.

Thinning margins could also force refiners to cut run rates, in turn curbing supply, traders said.

Meanwhile, Trafigura placed a rare bid for a gasoil cargo to be loaded from South Korea, in the Platts trading window on Monday. It sought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to be loaded from Apr. 7-11 at a discount of 50 cents a barrel to the average of April Singapore quotes.

With high sulphur cargoes loaded from South Korea said to be cheaper than a Singapore-loading cargo, it could make more economic sense for the trader, a Singapore-based trader said.

"If they plan to go long-haul and load the cargoes from Singapore, they could only go to Tanjong Langsat or to Africa, but if the cargoes are to be loaded from Korea, then there are more choices," the source added.

* TENDERS: Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 200,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, 80,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline and 30,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline. The cargo is for delivery over Apr. 9-10.

- The company has also re-issued a tender seeking 190,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 90-octane gasoline for delivery over Mar. 25-26. Both tenders close on Mar. 13 and are valid until Mar. 16.

* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.

- BP Singapore bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 27-31 from Glencore at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.25 -0.43 -0.31 137.68 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.15 -0.20 -400.00 0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.35 -0.33 -0.24 138.68 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.95 -0.10 -9.52 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.05 -0.28 -0.20 139.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.65 -0.05 -2.94 1.70 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.30 -0.23 -0.16 140.53 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.90 0.00 0.00 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.83 -0.24 -0.18 137.07 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.00 0.00 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) Brent M1 125.53 0.32 0.26 125.21 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 137.37 -0.21 -0.15 137.58 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.05 0.06 -54.55 -0.11 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 137.42 -0.27 -0.20 137.69 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 -0.42 -0.05 13.51 -0.37 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 0.00 -0.04 -100.00 0.04 JETREGSGMc2 Jet M1 136.95 -0.26 -0.19 137.21 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.47 0.05 -9.62 -0.52 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 137.42 -0.31 -0.23 137.73 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.65 -0.28 -1.76 15.93 GOSGCKMc1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.81 -0.33 -1.93 17.14 GOSGCKMc2 Jet Cracks M1 15.65 -0.32 -2.00 15.97 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 16.90 -0.36 -2.09 17.26 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -6.09 -3.31 119.06 -2.78 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -8.97 -3.64 68.29 -5.33 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1029.50 1.75 0.17 1027.75 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -3.25 0.13 -3.85 -3.38 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1032.75 1.62 0.16 1031.13 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.09 -0.11 -0.83 13.20 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.90 0.12 0.87 13.78 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)