SINGAPORE, March 14 Asian gasoil margins inched up, erasing the previous day's losses, as demand from Yemen and Sri Lanka supported, industry sources said.

But, overall demand is still not adequate to cause a huge increase in margins despite limited supply from refinery turnarounds in Asia, they added.

Gasoil's crack for April and May gained 48 cents and 53 cents to $15.52 and $16.78 a barrel over Dubai crude. While July cracks are at around $18 a barrel, the value looks too high given that more supply will be added once the refineries complete maintenance, a Singapore-based trader said.

Yemen has bought at least 400,000 tonnes of gasoil for April to June delivery, a higher volume than it initially sought as its main refinery remains shut, industry sources said.

Aden has bought at least eight cargoes of 50,000 tonnes each of high sulphur gasoil per month from April to June in the spot market.

Swiss oil trader Vitol will supply most of the cargoes, with the remaining cargoes to be supplied by France's Total SA , the sources said.

Aden will pay premiums of between $4.50 and $4.80 a barrel to Middle East quotes on a delivered basis for all the cargoes, they added.

In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum Co is set to award its March and April gasoil and gasoline combination cargoes to Vitol and ENOC Singapore respectively.

More support was also seen from Lebanon and Zambia as both countries emerged in the spot market seeking large volumes, which could potentially be supplied from Asia.

Lebanon is seeking 150,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery for April-June while Zambia is seeking nearly 1.36 million barrels (183,000 tonnes) of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for land deliveries.

* TENDERS: Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over Apr. 17-23. The tender closes on Mar. 15 and is valid for the same day.

- Lebanon is seeking 150,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over Apr.-Jun. The tender closes on Mar. 15.

- Zambia is seeking 1.36 million barrels for delivery over one year starting from June. The tender closes on Mar. 23.

* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil deals.

- BP Singapore bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 29-Apr. 2 from Hin Leong at $137.20 a barrel.

- Hin Leong sold 200,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr. 1-5 to Trafigura at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to the average of Mar. 28-Apr. 3 Singapore quotes.

- Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 29-Apr. 2 to BrightOil at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to the average of Mar. 29-Apr. 4 Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.66 0.45 0.33 137.21 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.18 -0.03 20.00 -0.15 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.75 0.44 0.32 138.31 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.05 5.26 0.95 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.45 0.44 0.32 139.01 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.70 0.05 3.03 1.65 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.85 0.39 0.28 140.46 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.10 0.00 0.00 3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.42 0.60 0.44 136.82 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 0.00 0.00 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 125.72 -0.13 -0.10 125.85 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 137.68 0.40 0.29 137.28 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.11 0.03 -21.43 -0.14 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 137.79 0.37 0.27 137.42 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 -0.15 0.22 -59.46 -0.37 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 0.30 0.16 114.29 0.14 JETREGSGMc2 Jet M1 137.53 0.62 0.45 136.91 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.56 0.09 -13.85 -0.65 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 138.09 0.53 0.39 137.56 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.52 0.48 3.19 15.04 GOSGCKMc1 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.78 0.53 3.26 16.25 GOSGCKMc2 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.82 0.64 4.22 15.18 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 17.10 0.60 3.64 16.50 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -8.59 -0.24 2.87 -8.35 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -7.60 0.98 -11.42 -8.58 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1035.13 3.00 0.29 1032.13 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -0.50 1.00 -66.67 -1.50 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1035.63 2.00 0.19 1033.63 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.22 0.53 4.18 12.69 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.81 0.31 2.30 13.50 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)