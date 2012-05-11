SINGAPORE, May 11 Asian regrade, the price difference between jet fuel and gasoil, climbed for an eighth straight session to a nearly three-month high on Friday as liquidity picked up with more airlines seen hedging against volatile crude oil prices, traders said.

Front-month regrade rose 18 cents to a premium of 90 cents a barrel, the highest since February 27, Reuters data showed.

About 3-4 million barrels of jet fuel had been sold by banks to airlines over the past one-and-a-half weeks, possibly due to the fall in crude oil prices, a Singapore-based trader said.

"There've been a lot of airlines hedging, and also with the arbitrage from Asia to Europe being quite open and people fixing cargoes out, there's less fundamental pressure in the short term," he said.

Meanwhile, traders are making enquiries to send diesel cargoes from Japan to Chile, though no firm fixtures were seen, industry sources said.

The arbitrage economics to send the product from Japan to Chile had been slightly workable last week, one of them said.

In India, the Geneva-based trading arm of Russia's LUKOIL bought a rare cargo of high-sulphur gasoil, traders said.

Litasco was awarded the tender to buy Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd's (MRPL) 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil cargo for loading from New Mangalore over June 3-5 at a premium of about $1.75 a barrel over Middle East quotes, consistent with a May cargo, the traders said.

Litasco rarely buys gasoil from India and it was not clear what the trader plans to do with the cargo. MRPL also sold a jet fuel cargo for loading over June 7-9 to BP at a discount of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, consistent with a May cargo it sold earlier.

In Vietnam, Petrolimex bought two cargoes of 9,000 tonnes each at a premium of about 80 cents a barrel on a free-on-board (FOB) Singapore basis, traders said. This is about 20 cents higher than its second quarter term contract.

* TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered 60,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over May 28-31. The tender closed on May 10.

* CASH DEALS: One jet deal, four gasoil deals

- Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over May 26-30 from BP at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.

- Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 6-10 from ConocoPhillips at a premium of $3 a barrel over Singapore quotes.

- PetroChina sold 210,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over May 27-May 31 to BP at a premium of $3.10 a barrel over Singapore quotes.

- SK Energy sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 26-30 to Trafigura at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.

- Glencore sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 26-30 to Trafigura at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to the average of May 25-31 Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 124.09 -1.37 -1.09 125.46 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.20 0.03 -13.04 -0.23 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 125.39 -1.40 -1.10 126.79 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.10 0.00 0.00 1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 126.29 -1.40 -1.10 127.69 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.00 0.00 0.00 2.00 <GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 127.34 -1.35 -1.05 128.69 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 0.05 1.67 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 124.85 -1.31 -1.04 126.16 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 -0.05 20.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 111.76 -1.15 -1.02 112.91 Gasoil M1 124.20 -1.45 -1.15 125.65 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.17 -0.08 88.89 -0.09 Gasoil M2 124.37 -1.37 -1.09 125.74 Regrade M1 0.90 0.18 25.00 0.72 Regrade M2 0.83 0.12 16.90 0.71 Jet M1 125.10 -1.27 -1.00 126.37 Jet M1/M2 -0.10 -0.02 25.00 -0.08 Jet M2 125.20 -1.25 -0.99 126.45 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.27 -0.40 -2.40 16.67 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.77 -0.33 -1.93 17.10 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.10 -0.28 -1.61 17.38 Jet Cracks M2 17.64 -0.26 -1.45 17.90 East-West M1 -13.07 3.29 -20.11 -16.36 East-West M2 -11.57 0.69 -5.63 -12.26 LGO M1 939.63 -13.50 -1.42 953.13 LGO M1/M2 0.75 -3.13 -80.67 3.88 LGO M2 938.88 -10.37 -1.09 949.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.36 -0.67 -4.46 15.03 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.62 -0.30 -2.01 14.92

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)