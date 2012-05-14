SINGAPORE, May 14 Asian gasoil margins fell below $16 a barrel for the first time in a month as regional supply increased on the end of refinery maintenance, though prompt Indian demand could stem the slide in refining profits, industry sources said on Monday.

The gasoil crack slipped 31 cents to $15.96 a barrel above Dubai crude, lowest since April 13, Reuters data showed.

Japan is set to export at least a third more diesel and jet fuel in June than in May, as domestic demand is squeezed by high crude oil prices and refineries returning from maintenance, traders said.

At least 18 medium-range vessels containing about 30,000 tonnes each of diesel and jet fuel are expected to be loaded from Japanese ports in June, against 12 to 13 vessels to be loaded in May, they said.

Of the cargoes to be loaded in June, 10 are gasoil and 8 are jet fuel. More ships could be fixed over the next few weeks, increasing exports even further, traders added.

With demand for jet fuel and gasoil in Europe weak because of an uncertain economic climate, the added Japanese supplies could weaken Asian prices as the products are unable to find outlets, industry sources said.

More supply was also seen out of India, with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) offering 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for loading in mid-June.

But part of the supply could be offset with India's Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) emerging in the spot market to seek 30,000 tonnes of diesel for delivery in late May, traders said.

BPCL's spot requirements are to fulfil domestic shortages in the western part of India due to an imbalance in stocks, a source said.

In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has sold a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for loading in late May at a premium of $4.10-4.20 a barrel above Middle East quotes, after earlier cancelling a mid-May cargo due to low bids.

The buyer was not known.

The premium achieved was higher than market expectations, likely due to a fall in crude oil prices, a trader said.

Oil prices have fallen sharply over the past two weeks on mounting economic uncertainty in Europe and China.

Some support could also likely emerge after suspected Islamist militants blew up a gas pipeline in eastern Yemen on Monday for the third time in recent months as the government ratcheted up its campaign against al Qaeda linked insurgents in the south.

Yemen has previously bought gasoil in the spot market after attacks on pipelines hit its modest oil exports and largely idled its main refinery.

* TENDERS: India's BPCL is seeking a combination cargo of 15,000 tonnes of 340 ppm sulphur gasoil and 15,000 tonnes of 45 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Kandla over May 28-30. The tender closes on May 16 and is valid until May 17.

- India's MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 11-13. The tender closes on May 16 and is valid until May 17.

* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil deals

- Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 29-June 2 at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.

- Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 29-June 2 at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to the average of May 30-June 5 Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 122.87 -1.22 -0.98 124.09 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.13 0.07 -35.00 -0.20 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 124.21 -1.18 -0.94 125.39 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.20 0.10 9.09 1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 125.11 -1.18 -0.93 126.29 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.10 0.10 5.00 2.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 126.06 -1.28 -1.01 127.34 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 0.00 0.00 3.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 123.72 -1.13 -0.91 124.85 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.05 -16.67 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Brent M1 110.81 -0.95 -0.85 111.76 Gasoil M1 122.94 -1.26 -1.01 124.20 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.11 0.06 -35.29 -0.17 Gasoil M2 123.05 -1.32 -1.06 124.37 Regrade M1 0.97 0.07 7.78 0.90 Regrade M2 0.96 0.13 15.66 0.83 Jet M1 123.91 -1.19 -0.95 125.10 Jet M1/M2 -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 Jet M2 124.01 -1.19 -0.95 125.20 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.96 -0.31 -1.91 16.27 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.53 -0.24 -1.43 16.77 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.92 -0.18 -1.05 17.10 Jet Cracks M2 17.50 -0.14 -0.79 17.64 East-West M1 -14.03 -0.96 7.35 -13.07 East-West M2 -12.11 -0.54 4.67 -11.57 LGO M1 930.75 -8.88 -0.95 939.63 LGO M1/M2 1.25 0.50 66.67 0.75 LGO M2 929.50 -9.38 -1.00 938.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.12 -0.24 -1.67 14.36 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.45 -0.17 -1.16 14.62

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)