SINGAPORE, May 16 Asian gasoil margins edged higher on Wednesday, snapping four days of declines as prompt demand emerged from Vietnam's importers with the country's only oil refinery being shut down.

Vietnam's importers, including Petrolimex, Saigon Petro and PV Oil are seeking nearly 109,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in May and June through tenders issues on Wednesday, traders said.

The 130,500 barrels-per-day Dung Quat refinery in Vietnam's central region will be shut for three to four weeks for an equipment check, with a shortfall of 500,000 tonnes of oil products expected during the shutdown.

The July gasoil crack inched up by 37 cents to $15.93 above Dubai crude, while the June/July gasoil timespread flipped into backwardation on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.

A backwardated market is when prompt prices are more expensive than forward months, making storage of the product unprofitable.

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals sold 480,000 barrels (65,000 tonnes) of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 24-28 to PetroChina at a premium of $1.42 a barrel over Singapore quotes.

This is firmer than an April-loading cargo that Formosa sold to Shell at a premium of $1.35-$1.40 a barrel above Singapore quotes.

PetroChina could likely have paid such firm premiums due to demand from Vietnam, a trader said, though this could not be confirmed.

Formosa separately sold a June-loading jet fuel cargo to Sinopec Hong Kong at a discount of 5-10 cents to Singapore quotes, more than double what it achieved for a second June-loading cargo it sold earlier.

Regional demand was also seen from Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) seeking a combination gasoil and gasoline cargo for delivery in mid-June.

In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co has concluded its July 2012 to June 2013 jet fuel term negotiations with at least one buyer at a slightly higher premium than its existing contract, industry sources said.

The refiner finalised its term contract with the unidentified buyer at a premium of $2.05 a barrel above Middle East quotes, they said.

This is an increase of five cents from its January-to-December term cargoes this year and 35 cents higher than its July 2011 to June 2012 term cargoes.

Adnoc also separately sold 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil at a premium of $4.00 a barrel to Middle East quotes, for the first time since it last sold a February-loading cargo at about $3.70 a barrel premium.

The increase in premium could indicate the start of a pick up summer demand in the Middle East when gasoil is used for power generation.

* TENDERS: Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking two cargoes of 7,000-9,000 cubic metres (or 5,900-7,600 tonnes) each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil. The first cargo is for loading over May 27-31 and the second cargo is for delivery into Hai Phong over June 1-5. The tender closes on May 18.

- Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking three cargoes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and one cargo of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over May 19-June 15. The tender closes on May 17 and is valid until May 21.

- Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over June 6-10 into Cat Lai. The tender closes on May 18.

- Sri Lanka's Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline for delivery over June 13-14. The tender closes on May 22 and is valid until May 25.

- Kenya is seeking 24,700 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over June 15-18. The tender closes on May 17 and is valid until May 18.

* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal

- Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 11-15 to PetroChina at a premium of $2.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 122.92 -0.46 -0.37 123.38 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.00 0.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 124.17 -0.46 -0.37 124.63 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.20 0.00 0.00 1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 125.22 -0.46 -0.37 125.68 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 126.02 -0.46 -0.36 126.48 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 0.00 0.00 3.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 123.27 -0.84 -0.68 124.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 0.00 -111.74 -100.00 111.74 Gasoil M1 122.96 -0.48 -0.39 123.44 Gasoil M1/M2 0.06 0.13 -185.71 -0.07 Gasoil M2 122.90 -0.61 -0.49 123.51 Regrade M1 0.55 -0.33 -37.50 0.88 Regrade M2 0.77 -0.13 -14.44 0.90 Jet M1 123.51 -0.81 -0.65 124.32 Jet M1/M2 -0.16 -0.07 77.78 -0.09 Jet M2 123.67 -0.74 -0.59 124.41 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.93 0.37 2.38 15.56 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.43 0.23 1.42 16.20 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.48 0.04 0.24 16.44 Jet Cracks M2 17.20 0.10 0.58 17.10 East-West M1 -11.95 0.17 -1.40 -12.12 East-West M2 -10.02 0.96 -8.74 -10.98 LGO M1 928.00 -3.75 -0.40 931.75 LGO M1/M2 2.38 1.75 277.78 0.63 LGO M2 925.63 -5.50 -0.59 931.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.33 0.00 0.00 13.33 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.99 0.08 0.58 13.91

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)