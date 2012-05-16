SINGAPORE, May 16 Asian gasoil margins edged
higher on Wednesday, snapping four days of declines as prompt
demand emerged from Vietnam's importers with the country's only
oil refinery being shut down.
Vietnam's importers, including Petrolimex, Saigon Petro and
PV Oil are seeking nearly 109,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery
in May and June through tenders issues on Wednesday, traders
said.
The 130,500 barrels-per-day Dung Quat refinery in Vietnam's
central region will be shut for three to four weeks for an
equipment check, with a shortfall of 500,000 tonnes of oil
products expected during the shutdown.
The July gasoil crack inched up by 37 cents to $15.93 above
Dubai crude, while the June/July gasoil timespread flipped into
backwardation on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.
A backwardated market is when prompt prices are more
expensive than forward months, making storage of the product
unprofitable.
Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals sold 480,000 barrels (65,000
tonnes) of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 24-28 to
PetroChina at a premium of $1.42 a barrel over Singapore quotes.
This is firmer than an April-loading cargo that Formosa sold
to Shell at a premium of $1.35-$1.40 a barrel above Singapore
quotes.
PetroChina could likely have paid such firm premiums due to
demand from Vietnam, a trader said, though this could not be
confirmed.
Formosa separately sold a June-loading jet fuel cargo to
Sinopec Hong Kong at a discount of 5-10 cents to Singapore
quotes, more than double what it achieved for a second
June-loading cargo it sold earlier.
Regional demand was also seen from Sri Lanka's Ceylon
Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) seeking a combination gasoil and
gasoline cargo for delivery in mid-June.
In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co has
concluded its July 2012 to June 2013 jet fuel term negotiations
with at least one buyer at a slightly higher premium than its
existing contract, industry sources said.
The refiner finalised its term contract with the
unidentified buyer at a premium of $2.05 a barrel above Middle
East quotes, they said.
This is an increase of five cents from its
January-to-December term cargoes this year and 35 cents higher
than its July 2011 to June 2012 term cargoes.
Adnoc also separately sold 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil at a premium of $4.00 a barrel to Middle East quotes, for
the first time since it last sold a February-loading cargo at
about $3.70 a barrel premium.
The increase in premium could indicate the start of a pick
up summer demand in the Middle East when gasoil is used for
power generation.
* TENDERS: Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking two cargoes of
7,000-9,000 cubic metres (or 5,900-7,600 tonnes) each of 500 ppm
sulphur gasoil. The first cargo is for loading over May 27-31
and the second cargo is for delivery into Hai Phong over June
1-5. The tender closes on May 18.
- Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking three cargoes of 500 ppm
sulphur gasoil and one cargo of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for
delivery over May 19-June 15. The tender closes on May 17 and is
valid until May 21.
- Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25
percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over June 6-10 into Cat Lai.
The tender closes on May 18.
- Sri Lanka's Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of
150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000
barrels of 90-octane gasoline for delivery over June 13-14. The
tender closes on May 22 and is valid until May 25.
- Kenya is seeking 24,700 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
for delivery over June 15-18. The tender closes on May 17 and is
valid until May 18.
* CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal
- Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
for loading over June 11-15 to PetroChina at a premium of $2.20
a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 122.92 -0.46 -0.37 123.38 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.00 0.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 124.17 -0.46 -0.37 124.63 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.20 0.00 0.00 1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 125.22 -0.46 -0.37 125.68 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 126.02 -0.46 -0.36 126.48 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 0.00 0.00 3.05 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 123.27 -0.84 -0.68 124.11 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 0.00 -111.74 -100.00 111.74
Gasoil M1 122.96 -0.48 -0.39 123.44
Gasoil M1/M2 0.06 0.13 -185.71 -0.07
Gasoil M2 122.90 -0.61 -0.49 123.51
Regrade M1 0.55 -0.33 -37.50 0.88
Regrade M2 0.77 -0.13 -14.44 0.90
Jet M1 123.51 -0.81 -0.65 124.32
Jet M1/M2 -0.16 -0.07 77.78 -0.09
Jet M2 123.67 -0.74 -0.59 124.41
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.93 0.37 2.38 15.56
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.43 0.23 1.42 16.20
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 16.48 0.04 0.24 16.44
Jet Cracks M2 17.20 0.10 0.58 17.10
East-West M1 -11.95 0.17 -1.40 -12.12
East-West M2 -10.02 0.96 -8.74 -10.98
LGO M1 928.00 -3.75 -0.40 931.75
LGO M1/M2 2.38 1.75 277.78 0.63
LGO M2 925.63 -5.50 -0.59 931.13
Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.33 0.00 0.00 13.33
Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.99 0.08 0.58 13.91
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)