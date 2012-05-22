SINGAPORE, May 22 Asian medium sulphur gasoil premiums shot up to a nearly four-month high on Tuesday, as demand from Vietnam persists amid a refinery shutdown expected to last up to a month.

The cash premiums for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, a grade used by Vietnam, gained five cents to $2.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes, highest since January 25 when it was at that level, Reuters data showed.

Vietnam's Petrolimex has bought 26,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for May 19-21, 35,000 tonnes for May 25-29 and 11,000 tonnes for June 1-5 at premiums of 70-90 cents above Singapore 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) Singapore basis.

It also bought 11,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for June 9-15 at a premium of 15-20 cents, also on a FOB Singapore basis.

Vietnam's Military Petroleum Company (MPC) has also bought about 30,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for June at a premium of about 25 cents a barrel to Singapore 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil quotes, also on a FOB Singapore basis, traders said.

A third importer, Vietnam's PV Oil, has bought up to 18,000 cubic metres (15,200 tonnes) of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Ho Chi Minh City at a premium of $1.80 a barrel over Singapore 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil quotes.

With a domestic cut in retail prices failing to keep track with the fall in crude oil prices, importers are enjoying a profit of about 2,000 dongs per litre (10 cents per litre), a trader said.

Vietnam last cut retail petrol prices by 2.1 percent in early May, its first reduction in seven months. Since then, Brent crude oil prices have fallen about $4.65 per barrel.

Vietnam's gasoil demand, however, was not enough to keep margins from slipping further. The June gasoil crack fell 18 cents to $15.69 a barrel over Dubai crude.

"The June/July period is not expected to be very strong, so only Vietnam is supporting the market right now," said a Singapore-based trader.

Meanwhile, the recent spike in the 10 ppm sulphur diesel premiums is likely due to refinery issues in Australia, traders said.

"There have been consistent issues for the first five months of this year which has ensured regional demand for diesel," said a second trader.

It is unclear if maintenance work at BP's 137,000 barrels-per-day Kwinana refinery in Western Australia, which was shut end of March, has been completed.

BP bought 300,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel, an Australian grade, last Friday, which has helped to support premiums for the grade.

* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.

* CASH DEALS: No jet trades, two gasoil deals

- PetroChina sold 165,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over June 6-10 to Shell at a premium of $3.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

- PetroChina sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 7-11, also to Shell at a premium of $2.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.78 0.22 0.18 120.56 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.00 #DIV/0! 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 122.08 0.22 0.18 121.86 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.00 0.00 1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.08 0.27 0.22 122.81 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.30 0.05 2.22 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 124.13 0.22 0.18 123.91 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.35 0.00 0.00 3.35 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 121.37 0.28 0.23 121.09 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.42 0.43 0.40 107.99 Gasoil M1 120.78 0.23 0.19 120.55 Gasoil M1/M2 0.04 -0.07 -63.64 0.11 Gasoil M2 120.74 0.30 0.25 120.44 Regrade M1 0.79 0.04 5.33 0.75 Regrade M2 0.91 -0.05 -5.21 0.96 Jet M1 121.57 0.27 0.22 121.30 Jet M1/M2 -0.08 0.02 -20.00 -0.10 Jet M2 121.65 0.25 0.21 121.40 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.69 -0.18 -1.13 15.87 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.14 -0.17 -1.04 16.31 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.48 -0.14 -0.84 16.62 Jet Cracks M2 17.05 -0.22 -1.27 17.27 East-West M1 -14.94 -3.54 31.05 -11.40 East-West M2 -11.61 -2.01 20.94 -9.60 LGO M1 914.75 5.25 0.58 909.50 LGO M1/M2 3.63 1.00 38.02 2.63 LGO M2 911.13 4.25 0.47 906.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.88 0.14 1.02 13.74 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.40 0.08 0.56 14.32 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)