SINGAPORE, May 22 Asian medium sulphur gasoil premiums shot up
to a nearly four-month high on Tuesday, as demand from Vietnam persists amid a
refinery shutdown expected to last up to a month.
The cash premiums for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, a grade used by Vietnam,
gained five cents to $2.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes, highest since January
25 when it was at that level, Reuters data showed.
Vietnam's Petrolimex has bought 26,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
May 19-21, 35,000 tonnes for May 25-29 and 11,000 tonnes for June 1-5 at
premiums of 70-90 cents above Singapore 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) Singapore basis.
It also bought 11,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for June 9-15 at
a premium of 15-20 cents, also on a FOB Singapore basis.
Vietnam's Military Petroleum Company (MPC) has also bought about 30,000
tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for June at a premium of about 25 cents a
barrel to Singapore 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil quotes, also on a FOB Singapore
basis, traders said.
A third importer, Vietnam's PV Oil, has bought up to 18,000 cubic metres
(15,200 tonnes) of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Ho Chi Minh City at
a premium of $1.80 a barrel over Singapore 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil quotes.
With a domestic cut in retail prices failing to keep track with the fall in
crude oil prices, importers are enjoying a profit of about 2,000 dongs per litre
(10 cents per litre), a trader said.
Vietnam last cut retail petrol prices by 2.1 percent in early May, its first
reduction in seven months. Since then, Brent crude oil prices
have fallen about $4.65 per barrel.
Vietnam's gasoil demand, however, was not enough to keep margins from
slipping further. The June gasoil crack fell 18 cents to $15.69 a barrel over
Dubai crude.
"The June/July period is not expected to be very strong, so only Vietnam is
supporting the market right now," said a Singapore-based trader.
Meanwhile, the recent spike in the 10 ppm sulphur diesel premiums is likely
due to refinery issues in Australia, traders said.
"There have been consistent issues for the first five months of this year
which has ensured regional demand for diesel," said a second trader.
It is unclear if maintenance work at BP's 137,000 barrels-per-day Kwinana
refinery in Western Australia, which was shut end of March, has been completed.
BP bought 300,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel, an Australian grade,
last Friday, which has helped to support premiums for the grade.
* TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
* CASH DEALS: No jet trades, two gasoil deals
- PetroChina sold 165,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over
June 6-10 to Shell at a premium of $3.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes.
- PetroChina sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over
June 7-11, also to Shell at a premium of $2.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC
Close
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.78 0.22 0.18 120.56 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.00 #DIV/0! 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 122.08 0.22 0.18 121.86 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.00 0.00 1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 123.08 0.27 0.22 122.81 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.30 0.05 2.22 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 124.13 0.22 0.18 123.91 GO10-SIN
0.001%
GO 0.001 Diff 3.35 0.00 0.00 3.35 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 121.37 0.28 0.23 121.09 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)
(0830 GMT) Close
Brent M1 108.42 0.43 0.40 107.99
Gasoil M1 120.78 0.23 0.19 120.55
Gasoil M1/M2 0.04 -0.07 -63.64 0.11
Gasoil M2 120.74 0.30 0.25 120.44
Regrade M1 0.79 0.04 5.33 0.75
Regrade M2 0.91 -0.05 -5.21 0.96
Jet M1 121.57 0.27 0.22 121.30
Jet M1/M2 -0.08 0.02 -20.00 -0.10
Jet M2 121.65 0.25 0.21 121.40
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.69 -0.18 -1.13 15.87
Cracks M1
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.14 -0.17 -1.04 16.31
Cracks M2
Jet Cracks M1 16.48 -0.14 -0.84 16.62
Jet Cracks M2 17.05 -0.22 -1.27 17.27
East-West M1 -14.94 -3.54 31.05 -11.40
East-West M2 -11.61 -2.01 20.94 -9.60
LGO M1 914.75 5.25 0.58 909.50
LGO M1/M2 3.63 1.00 38.02 2.63
LGO M2 911.13 4.25 0.47 906.88
Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.88 0.14 1.02 13.74
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.40 0.08 0.56 14.32
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)