SINGAPORE, May 25 Asian regrade - the price
difference between jet fuel and gasoil prices - climbed to a
nearly six month high on Friday as airline demand from Europe
picked up ahead of the summer holiday season which starts in
late June.
The June regrade increased by 13 cents to $1.18 a barrel on
Friday, highest since Nov. 28 when it was at $1.36 a barrel.
With arbitrage economics to send the cargoes from Middle
East to Europe being wide open, traders were working towards
sending cargoes west.
Shipping fixtures showed at least 235,000 tonnes of jet fuel
have been provisionally booked from the Gulf to the west for
late May to early June loading. Companies trying to move
arbitrage cargoes include oil majors BP and Shell, traders said.
The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, which traders
usually trade to hedge against the movement of physical cargoes
from east to west, fell $2.42 cents to minus $19.45 a tonne on
Friday, Reuters data showed.
Jet fuel stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil hub fell to 326,000 tonnes from
365,000 tonnes over the past week, sinking towards record lows
because of backwardation in the market, which makes holding
supplies in storage costly. [ARA STOCKS]
Shell was recently seen showing firm interest in the jet
fuel physical cargo market in London.
"With freight rates falling and stocks dropping in Europe,
it's become very attractive to ship the cargoes west," said a
middle distillates trader.
In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has sold a
combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur
gasoil and 160,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline for delivery
over June 13-14 to Daewoo Korea.
It paid premiums of $2.65 and $1.39 a barrel respectively
over Singapore quotes. Other offers were put in by Vitol, Enoc
and Reliance, a source familiar with the matter said.
More spot demand was seen out of Vietnam with PV Oil issuing
its third buy tender in two weeks, seeking 16,900 tonnes of
gasoil for June.
China may consider cutting diesel prices for a second time
this year after a fall in a basket of crude oil costs passed a
trigger point used by Beijing to set prices, data from a
China-based commodity information provider showed.
But the government may only consider such a move in early
June, about a month after Beijing's last cut on May 10 under its
current 1-month review period, analysts with C1 Energy and other
industry organisations have said.
This could likely revive demand in the region and cause a
rebound in margins.
* TENDERS: Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking 20,000 cubic metres
(16,900 tonnes) of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in
June. The tender closes on May 28 and is valid until May 31.
* CASH DEALS: No jet trades, one gasoil deal.
- Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over June 10-14 from Glencore at parity to
the average of June 8-14 Singapore quotes.
MID-DISTILLATES
CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC
Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 119.11 1.04 0.88 118.07 GO-SIN
GO 0.5 Diff 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.02 GO-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.40 1.10 0.92 119.30 GO25-SIN
GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.05 4.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.35 1.05 0.87 120.30 GO005-SIN
GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF
Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 122.25 1.00 0.82 121.25 GO10-SIN
GO 0.001 Diff 3.15 -0.05 -1.56 3.20 GO10-SIN-DIF
Spot Jet/Kero 120.08 1.18 0.99 118.90 JET-SIN
Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF
SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT)
Brent M1 107.07 1.81 1.72 105.26
Gasoil M1 119.10 1.05 0.89 118.05
Gasoil M1/M2 -0.03 0.00 0.00 -0.03
Gasoil M2 119.13 1.05 0.89 118.08
Regrade M1 1.18 0.13 12.38 1.05
Regrade M2 1.23 0.10 8.85 1.13
Jet M1 120.28 1.18 0.99 119.10
Jet M1/M2 -0.08 0.03 -27.27 -0.11
Jet M2 120.36 1.15 0.96 119.21
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.43 -0.54 -3.38 15.97
Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 15.86 -0.59 -3.59 16.45
Jet Cracks M1 16.61 -0.41 -2.41 17.02
Jet Cracks M2 17.09 -0.49 -2.79 17.58
East-West M1 -19.45 -2.42 14.21 -17.03
East-West M2 -14.61 -2.06 16.41 -12.55
LGO M1 906.75 10.25 1.14 896.50
LGO M1/M2 4.63 0.38 8.94 4.25
LGO M2 902.13 9.88 1.11 892.25
Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.02 -0.49 -3.38 14.51
Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.35 -0.43 -2.91 14.78
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)