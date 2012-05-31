SINGAPORE, May 31 Asian gasoil margins improved slightly on Thursday, paring losses from previous sessions, as India emerged in the spot market seeking diesel cargoes, industry sources said on Thursday.

The June gasoil crack inched up nine cents to $14.27 a barrel above Dubai crude, though well below its high of 2012 high of $18.76 on Feb. 8, Reuters data showed.

Indian Oil Corp., India's biggest refiner, is seeking 60,000 tonnes of diesel in the spot market as it plans to shut a crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) at its 150,000 barrels-per-day unit at Haldia plant in June for maintenance.

IOC will also shut a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its 274,000 bpd Gujarat refinery during June-July for maintenance.

IOC is expected to seek diesel during the shutdown period to fill domestic shorts, though volumes could be limited as India enters monsoon season from June when demand for diesel reduces.

Middle distillates stocks in Singapore fell to a five-month low in the week ended May 30, data from the International Enterprise showed, which is also supporting prices.

Healthy demand for diesel from Australia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Vietnam were among the factors behind the drawdown of stocks, the data showed.

Arbitrage volumes from the Middle East and South Korea to Europe for May to June loading has been healthy, which has supported premiums for jet fuel in North Asia, traders said.

But if Europe is unable to absorb all the incoming cargoes, the market could weaken just as rapidly, one of the traders said.

The east-west spread increased by $2.40 to minus $20.03 a tonne, Reuters data showed. This could indicate a weakening in Europe prices, traders said.

* TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Chennai, Vizag or Paradip over June 19-21. The tender closes on June 6 and is valid until June 7.

* CASH DEALS: No trades reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC

Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 115.77 -1.45 -1.24 117.22 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.05 0.05 NA 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 116.97 -1.50 -1.27 118.47 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 117.92 -1.50 -1.26 119.42 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.20 0.00 0.00 2.20 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 118.87 -1.50 -1.25 120.37 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.15 0.00 0.00 3.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 116.47 -1.77 -1.50 118.24 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF

SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT)

(0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 103.71 -1.89 -1.79 105.60 Gasoil M1 115.70 -1.49 -1.27 117.19 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.09 0.06 -40.00 -0.15 Gasoil M2 115.79 -1.55 -1.32 117.34 Regrade M1 0.98 -0.28 -22.22 1.26 Regrade M2 1.07 -0.22 -17.05 1.29 Jet M1 116.68 -1.77 -1.49 118.45 Jet M1/M2 -0.18 0.00 0.00 -0.18 Jet M2 116.86 -1.77 -1.49 118.63 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 14.27 0.09 0.63 14.18 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.23 0.22 1.47 15.01 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.25 -0.19 -1.23 15.44 Jet Cracks M2 16.30 0.00 0.00 16.30 East-West M1 -20.03 2.40 -10.70 -22.43 East-West M2 -15.49 1.70 -9.89 -17.19 LGO M1 882.00 -13.50 -1.51 895.50 LGO M1/M2 3.88 -0.25 -6.05 4.13 LGO M2 878.13 -13.25 -1.49 891.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.16 0.11 0.78 14.05 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.44 0.18 1.26 14.26 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)