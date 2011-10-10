NEW YORK Oct 10 The stock market is riding a
wave of renewed optimism and investors looking for a reason
other than Europe to keep buying may find it in earnings.
The European debt crisis and worries about U.S. growth
pressured the market greatly in recent months. Since hitting
13-month lows last week, though, stocks have rallied sharply,
putting bullish investors back in the driver's seat as shorts
scramble to cover big bets.
This feel good mood may not be over.
The market's lousy psychology for most of the past two
months -- built on expectations for poor economic growth and a
worsening euro-zone crisis -- could mean investors are still
expecting disappointments. Such cautious expectations might end
up helping stocks if results are not dismal.
"I think the worst-case scenario has already been built
into these stocks because of Europe," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
The earnings period is due to kick off on Tuesday, when
Alcoa (AA.N) is due to report after the market's close. Google
(GOOG.O) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) are expected to report on
Thursday.
Analysts' forecasts for S&P 500 companies' profits have
come down slightly in recent weeks. They expect a rise in
profits of 12.6 percent compared with the third quarter a year
ago. On July 1 their forecast was for 17 percent growth,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
Given the big losses stocks have seen recently, gains could
actually be in store for the market, some analysts argue. The
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX is down roughly 10
percent since the beginning of the third quarter.
"We're of the belief that when we get some news out, the
market's reaction is probably going to be positive just due to
the fact that we've clearly priced in a lot of pessimism," said
Thomas Villalta, portfolio manager for Jones Villalta Asset
Management in Austin, Texas.
VALUATIONS STILL COMPELLING
Investors have worried that the European debt and U.S.
growth problems, as well as possibly less-robust expansion in
China, hurt third-quarter results. With recent U.S. economic
data coming in better than expected, it has given investors
hope that company results will be strong enough to bolster
stock prices.
Unlike the euro-zone crisis, a vast problem that causes
investors to respond mostly at an emotional level, earnings
reports allow for direct comparisons to current market
valuations. And by many measures, stocks are relatively cheap.
The price-to-earnings ratio of the S&P, that is, a measure
of the price paid for a share relative to the company's profit,
is low by historical standards. The S&P 500's forward P/E of
10.8 is at its lowest in roughly 10 years.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic: Third quarter earnings link.reuters.com/ruw34s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"Even if the earnings deteriorate somewhat, you're still in
a good area," said Standard & Poor's analyst Howard
Silverblatt.
The third quarter is still on track to be the
second-highest earnings period, in dollar terms, on record
after the second quarter, Silverblatt said.
Thomson Reuters estimates third-quarter earnings will total
$230 billion.
Sectors expected to see the biggest growth are energy and
materials, with gold repeatedly hitting records in recent
months and oil at historically high levels, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
"There's a lot of a cushion already built into the average
stock to compensate for a variance in earnings plus or minus,"
said Mendelsohn.
Mike Jackson, founder of Denver-based investment firm T3
Equity Labs, sees a high probability of an earnings upside
surprise this reporting period.
In terms of sectors, he puts industrials on top in terms of
the potential for an upside earnings surprise, followed by
utilities, financials, consumer staples and information
technology.
"You've got the true driver of the market (earnings)
continuing to go forward and the market going south. That's
unusual," he said. "There's a fairly good chance of surprise at
the index level and at the sector level."
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)