By Dagmara Leszkowicz and Luiza Ilie

WARSAW/BUCHAREST, Aug 23 Emerging European currencies narrowed some of their earlier gains against the euro on Tuesday as regional stock markets backtracked, while Hungary's central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected.

Hungary's central bank kept borrowing costs steady at 6 percent for the seventh month running and Governor Andras Simor said rates may need to stay at this level for a longer period with the euro zone's debt crisis key for future developments.

Disappointing economic figures across Europe pointing to a deteriorating growth outlook have triggered expectations for monetary easing elsewhere in central and eastern Europe, driving down bond yields.

But Hungary, where weak growth and a more benign inflation outlook could justify rate cuts, has little room to do so given that the country carries the highest debt load in central Europe, equal to 77 percent of GDP.

Hungarian assets have been among the most affected by recent market volatility due to the country's large exposure to loans denominated in the surging Swiss franc, which is forcing up households' monthly payments and depressing domestic demand.

The forint has lost a third of its value against the franc since the start of 2008, but has bounced back from a record low hit earlier this month .

"With global growth slowing and inflationary pressures easing, the scope for monetary easing is increasing, but we are sure that the bank will be careful going forward and will not shock the markets," said Danske Bank's Lars Christensen.

By 1420 GMT the forint was 0.2 percent stronger to the euro, trading at 272.15. Traders said Hungarian bonds were unfazed by the rate decision, but yields edged slightly higher as the forint also retreated .

Poland's zloty added some 0.5 percent, while the Czech crown and Romanian leu gained 0.2 and 0.1 percent, respectively.

MARKET UNCERTAINTY

The zloty gave up earlier gains, fuelled partly by a deal in which state-controlled Swedish utility Vattenfall sold its Polish assets to the country's gas monopoly PGNiG and utility Tauron for about $2.6 billion.

"This is bad news for the zloty, as Vattenfall having finalised this transaction will probably exchange the unit into euros," a Warsaw-based dealer said.

The announcement also weakened shares in PGNiG and Tauron -- also dragging down Poland's main WIG20 index -- as investors fretted over the price each is paying.

Investors were also waiting for a decision from the government on whether it will suspend the planned sale of a $2.5 billion stake in its top lender, PKO BP , because of market turbulence, which may also pressure the zloty.

Polish bond yields for 10- and 5-year paper rose slightly in the afternoon giving up earlier falls.

Central and eastern European assets were hit hard this month as worries over euro zone and U.S. debt and the overall economic outlook weighed on riskier assets.

Poland's central bank has raised rates by a total of 100 basis points this year , most recently in June, to 4.5 percent , but forward rate agreements have begun pricing in a quarter-point interest rate cut over the next 12 months.

Earlier this month the Czech central bank voted to keep its key base rate at 0.75 percent, where it has been since May 2010. Czech FRAs are pricing in flat rates well into next year.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Stephen Nisbet/Anna Willard)