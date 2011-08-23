* Currencies stronger on better sentiment on stocks

* Hungary's rate decision due to be announced at 1200 GMT

* Polish suspension of PKO BP sale may put pressure on PLN (Adds fixed income, detail)

WARSAW, Aug 23 Central European currencies were stronger on Tuesday, lifted by gains on global bourses, with market participants awaiting a rate decision in Hungary.

All analysts polled by Reuters expect Hungary's central bank to keep borrowing costs unchanged even though weak economic performance puts pressure on the bank to cut rates.

"Even if a slightly lower inflation rate and more-than-weak local demand would be more than reason for a rate cut for some, such a step would be fatal for the forint at present," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

"As a result this week is likely to be dominated by sideways trade in EUR-HUF. 270.80 will provide support with the next resistance being located at 274.87.

The decision is to be announced at 1200 GMT while a news conference following the decision is set for 1300 GMT.

By 0845 GMT the forint was 0.7 percent stronger versus the euro, trading at 271.75. Poland's zloty added some 0.7 percent, while the Czech crown gained 0.5 percent and Romania's leu rose 0.1 percent against the common currency.

Stocks in the region gained 0.5-2.5 percent, while bonds were mixed, with Poland's longer-end papers' yields falling some 2-6 basis points.

CEE units were hit hard in the past days as worries over the euro zone crisis and overall economic outlook as well as problems with U.S. debt weighed on riskier assets.

The zloty, the region's most liquid currency, lost almost 6 percent of its value in the first two weeks of August but has managed to trim some of its losses since then.

"Risk aversion has weakened for now but it's really premature to talk about risk appetite," said Jakub Wiraszka, dealer at BRE bank in Warsaw.

In Poland, the government is likely to decide on Tuesday whether to suspend the planned sale of a $2.5 billion stake in its top lender, PKO BP , because of market turbulence.

If Warsaw decides to do so, it may put some pressure on the zloty as many market players have bet on solid privatisation inflows.

Poland has so far raised some 11 billion zlotys of its 15 billion zloty privatisation target for 2011 as it aims to cut the country's borrowing. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local

close currency currency

change change

today in 2011 Czech crown 24.372 24.494 +0.5% +2.58% Polish zloty 4.146 4.173 +0.65% -4.53% Hungarian forint 270.89 272.69 +0.66% +2.62% Croatian kuna 7.471 7.481 +0.13% -1.22% Romanian leu 4.255 4.26 +0.12% -0.52% Serbian dinar 101.53 101.07 -0.45% +4.33% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds <0#CZBMK=> 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -1 basis points to 55bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR -6 basis points to +113bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR -3 basis points to +123bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds <0#PLBMK=> 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR +2 basis points to +378bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -7 basis points to +374bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -11 basis points to +340bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1045 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1600 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; editing by Stephen Nisbet; Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)