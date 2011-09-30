(Adds analyst comment, Hungary c.bank, updates prices)
* Zloty, leu trim losses after cbank interventions
* Hungary c.bank to launch euro sale tenders, seen helping
forint
* Bond yields rise, stock markets down across board
By Sam Cage and Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST, Sept 30 The Polish zloty and Romanian
leu trimmed losses against the euro on Friday after dealers said
both countries' central banks intervened on the spot market to
support the ailing currencies.
Markets are testing the thresholds at which emerging
Europe's central banks will step in to bolster currencies hit by
fears about a spiralling debt crisis in the euro zone -- the
region's main trading partner -- and a slowing global economy.
The zloty and Hungary's forint have lost
12 percent and 10 percent respectively since July 1.
"I think central bank interventions will be more common if
market panic continues," said Nordea's Elisabeth Andreew. "The
CEE region has in general much better fundamentals than the euro
zone and it is not fundamentally correct that these currencies
should be sold off that sharply."
"The way it will happen will probably vary though. Poland
has a lot of EU funds while I think Hungary for example would do
an emergency hike in interest rates if pressure rises too much
on the forint."
A week ago, Poland's central bank and state-owned bank BGK
launched their first coordinated intervention in the foreign
exchange and fixed income markets to support the zloty and
government bonds, which were pummelled by the global flight from
risk.
On Friday, two Warsaw dealers said the central bank
intervened on the spot market selling euros.
By 1415 GMT the zloty was quoted at 4.423 against the euro, down
0.2 percent on the day, having earlier traded as much as 0.6
percent lower.
Though the Romanian leu has so far been one of the
region's most stable currencies, its losses have accelerated and
it fell to a 15-month low of 4.3725 per euro before dealers
cited central bank buying through local banks which pushed it to
4.353, down 0.1 percent.
Romania's central bank held rates unchanged at 6.25 percent
on Thursday, later suggesting slowing inflation might give room
to ease borrowing costs. Finnish handset manufacturer Nokia's
decision to stop production in Romania also damaged sentiment.
"I'm thinking this is about as far as the leu goes," a
Bucharest dealer said. "A new ceiling for the leu could be
4.38."
BOND YIELDS RISE, STOCKS FALL
Elsewhere in the region, Hungary's central bank said it will
launch euro sale tenders on Oct. 3 for commercial banks to help
them finance the repayment of households' foreign currency
mortgage loans under a government scheme.
Analysts said the sales would help prevent a plunge in the
forint. The bank earlier said that it would use its foreign
currency reserves to prevent forint volatility as the repayments
are seen boosting demand for foreign currencies.
By 1400 GMT the forint was down 0.6 percent on the day,
while bond yields rose.
"You can see that shorter yields are going up now and long
yields are static," one Budapest fixed income trader said.
"(Interest rate) swaps keep going up, they are at 6.75 pct
for 2 years and 7.00 pct for five years. The markets have
clearly priced in two 25 basis point central bank rate increases
for the next one year."
The risk-averse mood weakened the Czech crown --
the region's best performer in 2011, down only 1.7 percent since
July. It was 0.6 percent down on the day, though it largely
shrugged off minutes from the central bank's last meeting.
The majority of the bank's board believes that risks to the
bank's inflation outlook are slightly on the downside, the
minutes showed, adding to signs rates may yet head lower.
The crown is now weaker than the Czech central bank's
outlook for 24.2 for the third quarter, but analysts said it
would tolerate a much deeper fall.
Stocks fell across the region with Prague's shedding
1.1 percent and leading losses.
In Romania, debt managers said they plan to sell 4 billion
lei ($1.3 billion) in domestic debt in October, and analysts
will closely follow auctions to see if the finance ministry gets
close to its target, as it has struggled to sell debt at yields
it deemed acceptable since August.
