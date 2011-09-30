(Adds analyst comment, Hungary c.bank, updates prices)

* Zloty, leu trim losses after cbank interventions

* Hungary c.bank to launch euro sale tenders, seen helping forint

* Bond yields rise, stock markets down across board

By Sam Cage and Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Sept 30 The Polish zloty and Romanian leu trimmed losses against the euro on Friday after dealers said both countries' central banks intervened on the spot market to support the ailing currencies.

Markets are testing the thresholds at which emerging Europe's central banks will step in to bolster currencies hit by fears about a spiralling debt crisis in the euro zone -- the region's main trading partner -- and a slowing global economy.

The zloty and Hungary's forint have lost 12 percent and 10 percent respectively since July 1.

"I think central bank interventions will be more common if market panic continues," said Nordea's Elisabeth Andreew. "The CEE region has in general much better fundamentals than the euro zone and it is not fundamentally correct that these currencies should be sold off that sharply."

"The way it will happen will probably vary though. Poland has a lot of EU funds while I think Hungary for example would do an emergency hike in interest rates if pressure rises too much on the forint."

A week ago, Poland's central bank and state-owned bank BGK launched their first coordinated intervention in the foreign exchange and fixed income markets to support the zloty and government bonds, which were pummelled by the global flight from risk.

On Friday, two Warsaw dealers said the central bank intervened on the spot market selling euros. By 1415 GMT the zloty was quoted at 4.423 against the euro, down 0.2 percent on the day, having earlier traded as much as 0.6 percent lower.

Though the Romanian leu has so far been one of the region's most stable currencies, its losses have accelerated and it fell to a 15-month low of 4.3725 per euro before dealers cited central bank buying through local banks which pushed it to 4.353, down 0.1 percent.

Romania's central bank held rates unchanged at 6.25 percent on Thursday, later suggesting slowing inflation might give room to ease borrowing costs. Finnish handset manufacturer Nokia's decision to stop production in Romania also damaged sentiment.

"I'm thinking this is about as far as the leu goes," a Bucharest dealer said. "A new ceiling for the leu could be 4.38."

BOND YIELDS RISE, STOCKS FALL

Elsewhere in the region, Hungary's central bank said it will launch euro sale tenders on Oct. 3 for commercial banks to help them finance the repayment of households' foreign currency mortgage loans under a government scheme.

Analysts said the sales would help prevent a plunge in the forint. The bank earlier said that it would use its foreign currency reserves to prevent forint volatility as the repayments are seen boosting demand for foreign currencies.

By 1400 GMT the forint was down 0.6 percent on the day, while bond yields rose.

"You can see that shorter yields are going up now and long yields are static," one Budapest fixed income trader said.

"(Interest rate) swaps keep going up, they are at 6.75 pct for 2 years and 7.00 pct for five years. The markets have clearly priced in two 25 basis point central bank rate increases for the next one year."

The risk-averse mood weakened the Czech crown -- the region's best performer in 2011, down only 1.7 percent since July. It was 0.6 percent down on the day, though it largely shrugged off minutes from the central bank's last meeting.

The majority of the bank's board believes that risks to the bank's inflation outlook are slightly on the downside, the minutes showed, adding to signs rates may yet head lower.

The crown is now weaker than the Czech central bank's outlook for 24.2 for the third quarter, but analysts said it would tolerate a much deeper fall.

Stocks fell across the region with Prague's shedding 1.1 percent and leading losses.

In Romania, debt managers said they plan to sell 4 billion lei ($1.3 billion) in domestic debt in October, and analysts will closely follow auctions to see if the finance ministry gets close to its target, as it has struggled to sell debt at yields it deemed acceptable since August. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local

close currency currency

change change

today in 2011 Czech crown 24.713 24.577 -0.55% +1.16% Polish zloty 4.423 4.412 -0.25% -10.51% Hungarian forint 293.65 292 -0.56% -5.34% Croatian kuna 7.496 7.489 -0.09% -1.55% Romanian leu 4.35 4.344 -0.14% -2.69% Serbian dinar 101.52 101.31 -0.21% +4.34% Yield SpreadsCzech treasury bonds <0#CZBMK=> 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +12 basis points to 61bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR +5 basis points to +115bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR +7 basis points to +128bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds <0#HUBMK=> 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +15 basis points to +637bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +17 basis points to +639bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +16 basis points to +624bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1620 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1600 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Editing by John Stonestreet)