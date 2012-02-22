(Adds bonds, new prices, trader comment)

* EU suspends funds to Hungary; forint, bonds retreat

* CEE currencies, stocks fall on darker global mood

By Marton Dunai and Michael Winfrey

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 22 Hungarian assets fell on Wednesday after the EU threatened to suspend some funds to Budapest, leading regionwide declines as emerging Europe braced for a recession in its main market, the euro zone.

In the latest sign of tension between Budapest and Brussels, the European Commission proposed freezing 495 million euros in cohesion funds next year because of Hungary's deficits since 2004, when it joined the European Union.

The forint eased 0.5 percent against the euro to 288.3 by 1500 GMT, down from Tuesday's five-month high of 285.6 on Tuesday but firmer from a February average of 292.

Hungarian bond yields jumped 15-30 basis points across the excessive budget curve, with 10-year bonds trading at 8.65 percent, up 9 basis points, while the Budapest Stock Exchange's main index fell 0.8 percent.

"This is profit-taking, while the suspension of cohesion funds also contributed," one Budapest-based fixed-income trader said. "But the suspension is not final... I don't expect yields to rise further."

Shares fell across the region as mainstream European markets turned lower after purchasing manager surveys showed the euro zone economy was in danger of tipping into recession.

Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) shed 6 percent after reporting fourth-quarter losses.

The European Commission move illustrated the disconnect between Brussels and Budapest, which hopes to reach a standby agreement with the IMF and EU by April to restore market credibility and ensure it can refinance debt at manageable rates.

After a last-ditch effort to ward off the suspension of funds, Hungary's centre-right government called the move "unfounded and unfair".

Hopes for a financial backstop have helped buoy Hungarian assets in the past weeks. But EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said consolidation steps laid out by Hungary on Wednesday were not enough to convince Brussels it was tackling its fiscal shortfall in a sustainable manner.

PMI DATA WEIGHS

The Czech crown dropped over 1 percent to a one- week low of 25.17 euros on what traders said were large orders.

"It has been driven by big buying interest from London," a traders said.

Romania's leu shed 0.16 percent to 4.357, while Poland's zloty weakened 0.4 percent to 4.187.

Polish central bank monetary policy council member Jerzy Hausner told Reuters the country may soon need a rate hike from the current 4.5 percent due to inflation staying persistently above the bank's 2.5 percent target.

The bias in the zloty, the region's most liquid currency, is towards weakening, analysts at Bank Pekao wrote in a note.

"Euro zone PMI data could be a potential threat to the currency," the analysts wrote. "We see a higher probability of the zloty breaching the level of 4.20 rather than strengthening to below 4.16 to the euro."

Polish copper miner KGHM - Europe's largest - was down 2.2 percent. Analysts say its profits could fall by two-thirds this year on account of a new Polish mining tax due to take effect in April.

KGHM publishes results next month but has also received approvals this week for a $3 billion takeover of Canadian miner Quadra FNX.

Romanian energy firm Petrom jumped 5 percent after it announced a discovery of a gas field at an offshore Black Sea well. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local

close currency currency

change change

today in 2012 Czech crown 25.164 24.87 -1.17% +1.51% Polish zloty 4.185 4.17 -0.36% +6.68% Hungarian forint 288.25 286.9 -0.47% +9.14% Croatian kuna 7.586 7.577 -0.12% -0.93% Romanian leu 4.356 4.353 -0.07% -0.81% Serbian dinar 108.91 108.71 -0.18% -1.8% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -1 basis points to 117bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR -3 basis points to +123bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR +1 basis points to +194bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +7 basis points to +773bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +33 basis points to +790bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +34 basis points to +692bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1621 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1700 GMT.

*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.All data taken from Reuters at 1230 CET.Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1700 GMT. (Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by John Stonestreet)