WARSAW, March 14 The Polish zloty lost more ground on Wednesday due to disappointing current account and inflation data, triggering sell orders across regional currencies and government bonds that have enjoyed a strong run this year.

A widening of Poland's current account gap by almost 500 million euros ($655 million) in January raised concerns that the economy was increasingly unbalanced.

Market players also said the fresh opening of long forint against short zloty positions might also be behind the recent downward move of the zloty, after it racked up gains last week amid optimism created by Athens' debt swap deal.

"We continue to see profit taking in the currency markets after Greece reached a deal with its creditors. For now, we don't see much room for a significant zloty weakening," said Bank BGZ currency dealer Piotr Poplawski.

Dealers said publicly-owned commercial bank BGK was in the market earlier on Wednesday selling substantial amounts of euros to support the zloty, but it later eased back.

By 1722 GMT, the zloty had lost 1 percent versus the euro to bid at 4.151, the forint had edged 0.4 percent lower to 292.5, while the Czech crown eased 0.3 percent and Romania's leu shed 0.1 percent.

Yields on Poland's 10 year government bond rose 6 basis points on the day to 5.4 percent.

"The zloty was hit as foreign investors sold bonds after yesterday's high inflation data and a much wider-than-expected current account deficit," said a Warsaw-based trader. "We also have profit taking after this year's rally."

Polish 10-year interest rate swaps rose 8 bps, reflecting an erosion of market expectations for interest rate cuts later this year following higher-than-expected inflation data for February, published on Tuesday. [IDn:nL5E8EDA07]

Despite rising, Polish bond yields are still close to 6-year lows reached at tenders on Wednesday, in part reflecting market satisfaction that Warsaw has already raised nearly half the debt it intends to borrow this year.

Credit default swaps (CDS) on the 5 year bond also rose slightly. On Tuesday, for the first time since it joined the European Union, Polish debt was cheaper to insure than French.

RATE CHATTER KNOCKS FORINT

The forint has had a relatively strong run this year after weakening through 2011, however it has been vulnerable to setbacks throughout the euro zone crisis due to its fragile economic health and high level of debt.

News on Tuesday that the central bank discussed cutting interest rates despite higher-than-expected inflation at 5.9 percent also weighed on the Hungarian currency.

That discussion was based on growing concern that the economy might drift into recession. Minutes from the bank's February meeting showed some rate setters were optimistic Hungary could cut rates if and when Budapest secured an international financing backstop from the EU and IMF.

Hungarian markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for a national holiday.

Though inflation data weighed on currencies and bonds across Central Europe, sentiment across Europe remained supportive to equities.

Poland's main stock index rose 1.7 percent, bringing its gains since the end of 2011 to 8.3 percent.

close currency currency

change change

($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Ben Harding)