(Adds Polish CPI, recasts with new comments and prices) * Currencies retreat on concern Fed comments will spark profit-taking * Forint leads as Simor comments confirm deep split in central bank * Polish CPI drops, bonds firm as rate cut remains in the cards * Weak economies, monetary easing likely to drag later By Jason Hovet and Sandor Peto PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Sept 13 Central European currencies retreated on Thursday as investors waited for comments from a key U.S. Fed meeting, led by the forint of Hungary where the central bank's governor confirmed a deep split among monetary policy makers. The region's assets have been lifted in the past weeks by hopes that central banks in the U.S. and the euro zone would pump more money into markets to help their economies. But even if the Fed announces monetary stimulus, a retreat of the euro against the dollar and falls or sideways movements in developed equity markets suggest that investors are ready to take profit, one Budapest-based bond trader said. "Also this is the last piece of positive news that had been expected -- with the good news here, no further good news will be ahead," the trader said. Economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S., a continuing debt crisis in the euro zone and inflation concerns may shift into the focus in the next months and diminish investors' risk appetite, market participants said. The forint eased half of a percent against the euro by 1441 GMT to 284.49, while Hungarian government bond yields rebounded from one-year lows hit on Wednesday. Three-year yields rose 8 basis points to 6.70 percent. Hungarian central bank Governor Andras Simor slammed a rate cut pushed through by the bank's doves last month, saying in an interview that inflation would exceed the target and that there was a huge difference between the opinions of rate-setters. The comments had no immediate impact on prices but weighed on sentiment when European markets turned gloomier, dealers said. The dovish majority in the bank is expected to cut interest rates gradually further to help the economy which is in contraction. RATE CUTS, RECESSION Analysts have been glum on the outlook for emerging Europe's currencies as the region's economies battle recession or a sharp slowdown, and central banks look to loosen policy. The central bank of Poland, whose economy has slowed down, has also turned more dovish since an interest rate hike in May. Figures published on Thursday showed a drop in annual inflation to 3.8 percent in August from 4.0 percent in July, keeping alive expectations that the central bank may cut interest rates in October or November. "In all, it can deliver rate cuts totaling 100 basis points within nine months," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank in Warsaw. Rate cuts could help Polish yields drop, lifting the value of bonds, and are viewed as less risky than in Hungary whose debt is higher and economy is more reliant on exports to the crisis-hit euro zone. Polish bond yields dropped 2-3 basis points, while the zloty firmed 0.1 percent against the euro to 4.101. On other markets, the Romanian leu shed 0.4 percent to 4.508, while the Czech crown was flat at 24.479, a half of a percent off a one-year high hit this week. Equities fell in the region, led by Budapest's main index which eased 1.4 percent. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.479 24.478 0% +4.35% Polish zloty 4.101 4.105 +0.1% +8.87% Hungarian forint 284.49 283.1 -0.49% +10.58% Croatian kuna 7.405 7.384 -0.28% +1.5% Romanian leu 4.508 4.492 -0.35% -4.15% Serbian dinar 117.04 117.36 +0.27% -8.62% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -4 basis points to 48bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR -8 basis points to +104bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR -2 basis points to +144bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -4 basis points to +402bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -2 basis points to +382bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -3 basis points to +327bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +7 basis points to +656bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +6 basis points to +638bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +5 basis points to +574bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1641 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1600 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus, writing by Jason Hovet/Sandor Peto; Editing by Ron Askew; editing by Ron Askew)