* Polish zloty near 1-month high, bonds weaker following bunds * Czech crown seen overvalued but still set to rise * Hungarian yields drop in thin trade (Updates throughout) By Dagmara Leszkowicz and Radu Marinas BUCHAREST/WARSAW, Sept 14 The Polish zloty hit one-month highs as central European currencies tracked solid gains in the euro after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of monetary stimulus. Bonds were mixed across the region, with yields on Hungarian paper down some 8-13 basis points across the curve and Polish bonds a touch weaker. Traders attributed the fall in Poland's debt to a strong correlation with German bunds. Market watchers say that Polish bonds have attained regional safe heaven status in recent months and any boost of risk appetite prompts investors to pull back. "The correlation is simple - when German bunds rise, ours rise as well (and vice versa)," said a fixed income dealer at PKO BP, Maciej Popiel. Regional stocks rose by 1.0 to 3.0 percent with Budapest's BUX posting the biggest gain. Assets have been boosted in the past few weeks by expectations the U.S. and euro zone central banks would pump more money into markets. By 1347 GMT, the zloty was up 0.6 percent at 4.06 per euro and the Hungarian forint 0.4 percent higher at 281.73. The Romanian leu and Czech crown firmed by 0.2 percent, to 4.5 and 24.398 respectively. "I think risk is going to perform well for a while and I expect the zloty is going to test the level of 4.00 soon," said one London-based trader. "The Fed move last night coupled with the ECB moves recently have stabilised the situation. There are still problems in the euro zone but they may have been taken out of the picture for the next few months." Hungarian yields fell by up to 13 basis points, with three- and five-year bond yields hitting one-year lows in an illiquid market. Analysts have been glum on the outlook for emerging Europe's currencies as the region's economies battle recession or a sharp slowdown, and central banks look to loosen policy. Data showed Hungary's industrial output stagnated in July year on year, in line with a preliminary estimate. Traders said the Czech crown was likely to move around the 24.40 per euro level. "The positive sentiment on global markets is so significant that even the fundamentally overvalued Czech currency will have an opportunity for more gains," bank CSOB said in a note. "We see the final point at which the central bank could intervene against the crown, at least verbally, at close to the 24.00/euro level." The Czech central bank is due to hold a policy meeting on Sept. 27 and markets are pricing in a 25 basis point cut in the two-week repo rate to a record low 0.25 percent. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.398 24.437 +0.16% +4.7% Polish zloty 4.064 4.089 +0.62% +9.86% Hungarian forint 281.73 282.75 +0.36% +11.67% Croatian kuna 7.413 7.384 -0.39% +1.39% Romanian leu 4.497 4.506 +0.2% -3.92% Serbian dinar 116.18 117 +0.71% -7.94% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR 0 basis points to 49bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR -3 basis points to +89bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -9 basis points to +88bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR +1 basis points to +406bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR 0 basis points to +371bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -4 basis points to +323bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +8 basis points to +640bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +2 basis points to +608bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -2 basis points to +542bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1547 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1600 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus, writing by Radu Marinas and Dagmara Leszkowicz; editing by Susan Fenton and Jason Neely)