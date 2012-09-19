(Adds Czech and Hungary details, bonds, comment) * Japan easing, Spain debt balance markets * Crown falls further after c.bank comments * Hungary focus remains on IMF By Sam Cage BUCHAREST, Sept 19 The Czech crown lost more ground on Wednesday, though partly recouped by new central bank comments, while most emerging European currencies were little changed as impetus from Japan's monetary policy easing balanced worries over Spain's finances. The crown recorded its biggest one-day loss in three months on Tuesday after central bank Governor Miroslav Singer signalled it may use tools other than interest rates to boost the recession-hit economy. T he currency - which hit a one-year high last week - c ontinued its slide on Wednesday, but pared those losses after the bank's D eputy Governor Mojmir Hampl to ld Reuters it sh ould resist using unconventional policy tools as the economy's fundamentals were sound. The currency was 0.2 percent down on the day to b id at 24.78 6 per e uro at 10 34 GMT, "We see his (Singer's) remarks as a form of verbal intervention against the (crown) - which proved successful as the EUR/CZK was up 1 percent on the day (on Tuesday)," said UniCredit analyst Patrik Rozumbersky. "We therefore believe that for the upcoming period the (Czech central bank) will stick to the utilisation of conventional instruments, (and are) still betting on another 25 (basis point) cut in the two-week repo rate at the end of this month." D ealers said Czech bonds were attractive due to the chance that interest rates may drop further, after the government sold 2.032 billion crowns ($106.88 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due 2017. The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy overnight following the U.S. Federal Reserve's far-reaching stimulus move last week, but concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis kept any bullish sentiment in central Europe in check. In Hungary, the focus remained on talks over a new aid deal with the International Monetary Fund. The government is expected to send proposals on the terms as it hopes for talks to resume in the coming weeks, and the forint slipped 0.2 percent to 283.2 per euro while bonds were flat. "I don't think that the market would jump on the news (about the proposals) this time," a Budapest dealer said. "There is no direction in the market, I expect the forint to stay in the 281-286 range in the next days or week." T he Polish zloty was flat, as was Romania's leu , bid at 4.5 03 per euro. "I guess we're going to trade around 4.5 ... On the positive side is BOJ stimulus and on the negative side Spain worries," said a Bucharest dealer. Stock markets were a touch higher around the region, led by the Prague bourse which rose 0.3 percent. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.842 24.786 -0.23% +2.83% Polish zloty 4.119 4.118 -0.02% +8.39% Hungarian forint 283.2 282.7 -0.18% +11.09% Croatian kuna 7.388 7.397 +0.12% +1.73% Romanian leu 4.503 4.504 +0.02% -4.04% Serbian dinar 115.26 114.72 -0.47% -7.21% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR 0 basis points to 46bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR -2 basis points to +85bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -6 basis points to +86bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +3 basis points to +649bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +7 basis points to +622bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +2 basis points to +564bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1234 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1600 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports: World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)