(Adds Czech and Hungary details, bonds, comment)
* Japan easing, Spain debt balance markets
* Crown falls further after c.bank comments
* Hungary focus remains on IMF
By Sam Cage
BUCHAREST, Sept 19 The Czech crown lost more
ground on Wednesday, though partly recouped by new central bank
comments, while most emerging European currencies were little
changed as impetus from Japan's monetary policy easing balanced
worries over Spain's finances.
The crown recorded its biggest one-day loss in
three months on Tuesday after central bank Governor Miroslav
Singer signalled it may use tools other than interest rates to
boost the recession-hit economy.
T he currency - which hit a one-year high last week -
c ontinued its slide on Wednesday, but pared those losses after
the bank's D eputy Governor Mojmir Hampl to ld Reuters it sh ould
resist using unconventional policy tools as the economy's
fundamentals were sound. The currency was 0.2
percent down on the day to b id at 24.78 6 per e uro at 10 34 GMT,
"We see his (Singer's) remarks as a form of verbal
intervention against the (crown) - which proved successful as
the EUR/CZK was up 1 percent on the day (on Tuesday)," said
UniCredit analyst Patrik Rozumbersky.
"We therefore believe that for the upcoming period the
(Czech central bank) will stick to the utilisation of
conventional instruments, (and are) still betting on another 25
(basis point) cut in the two-week repo rate at the end of this
month."
D ealers said Czech bonds were attractive due to the chance
that interest rates may drop further, after the government sold
2.032 billion crowns ($106.88 million) worth of variable-rate
government bonds due 2017.
The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy overnight following
the U.S. Federal Reserve's far-reaching stimulus move last week,
but concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis kept any bullish
sentiment in central Europe in check.
In Hungary, the focus remained on talks over a new aid deal
with the International Monetary Fund. The government is expected
to send proposals on the terms as it hopes for talks to resume
in the coming weeks, and the forint slipped 0.2
percent to 283.2 per euro while bonds were flat.
"I don't think that the market would jump on the news (about
the proposals) this time," a Budapest dealer said. "There is no
direction in the market, I expect the forint to stay in the
281-286 range in the next days or week."
T he Polish zloty was flat, as was Romania's leu
, bid at 4.5 03 per euro.
"I guess we're going to trade around 4.5 ... On the positive
side is BOJ stimulus and on the negative side Spain worries,"
said a Bucharest dealer.
Stock markets were a touch higher around the region, led by
the Prague bourse which rose 0.3 percent.
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2012
Czech crown 24.842 24.786 -0.23% +2.83%
Polish zloty 4.119 4.118 -0.02% +8.39%
Hungarian forint 283.2 282.7 -0.18% +11.09%
Croatian kuna 7.388 7.397 +0.12% +1.73%
Romanian leu 4.503 4.504 +0.02% -4.04%
Serbian dinar 115.26 114.72 -0.47% -7.21%
Yield Spreads
Czech treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR 0 basis points to 46bps over bmk*
7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR -2 basis points to +85bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -6 basis points to +86bps over bmk*
Hungarian treasury bonds
3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +3 basis points to +649bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +7 basis points to +622bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +2 basis points to +564bps over bmk*
*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.
All data taken from Reuters at 1234 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1600 GMT.
