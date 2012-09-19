* Zloty leads losses after disappointing production data * Leu, forint virtually flat * Bonds mixed, Hungary auction awaited By Sam Cage and Karolina Slowikowska BUCHAREST/WARSAW, Sept 19 Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the region's most liquid unit, the zloty, falling almost half a percent after weak industrial output data reflected a sharp slowdown in Poland's economy. The Czech crown also fell, continuing its slide from Tuesday, when it recorded its biggest one-day loss in three months after central bank Governor Miroslaw Singer signaled the bank could use tools other than interest rates to boost the recession-hit economy. By 1326 GMT, the zloty and the crown were down 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent against the euro respectively. The Romanian leu and the Hungarian forint were largely flat. "The Polish industrial output confirms a soft growth picture," said Roderick Ngotho, economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland. Poland's industrial production rose by a mere 0.5 percent year-on-year in August, below forecast and slowing sharply from 5.2 percent growth the previous month. The Polish economy had been relatively resilient in the face of global economic turmoil, expanding 4.3 percent last year, but it may now be slowing more sharply than anticipated. Analysts say it could miss the government's 2.5 percent growth forecast for this year, and many expect the central bank to start cutting interest rates as soon as in October, pressuring the zloty and helping bonds. Two-year bonds, the most vulnerable to changes in rate outlook expectations, rose on Wednesday, with yields falling 3 basis points on the day. Neighbouring Czech Republic is already in recession and the crown has been under pressure on expectations of further monetary easing to try and shore up the economy. At the same time, dealers said Czech bonds were attractive on the chance that interest rates may drop further. The government on Wednesday sold 2.032 billion crowns ($106.88 million) worth of variable-rate government bonds due 2017. In Hungary, markets continued to focus on talks over a new aid deal with the International Monetary Fund which are due to resume soon. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's conservative government is due to send its response later this week to an International Monetary Fund and European Union checklist for access to the financing backstop the indebted country needs to rein in its high borrowing costs. The forint slipped 0.1 percent while bonds were mixed. A Budapest-based fixed income trader said yields had been moving in a tight range in the past few days and a bond auction on Thursday would test investor appetite. "We will see whether there is demand for the bonds at these levels. I tend to think that a rise in yields is more likely, but I say that simply because there have been only positive developments recently. The opposite is also possible. It's like tossing a coin now." --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.842 24.786 -0.23% +2.83% Polish zloty 4.136 4.118 -0.44% +7.95% Hungarian forint 283.03 282.7 -0.12% +11.15% Croatian kuna 7.395 7.397 +0.03% +1.63% Romanian leu 4.499 4.504 +0.11% -3.96% Serbian dinar 115.48 114.72 -0.66% -7.39% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +8 basis points to 54bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR +2 basis points to +97bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR +5 basis points to +135bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -1 basis points to +404bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR +3 basis points to +370bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR +4 basis points to +337bps over bmk* The Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -8 basis points to +834bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR 0 basis points to +615bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +13 basis points to +573bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1425 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1600 GMT. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Susan Fenton)