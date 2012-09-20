* Zloty hits 2-week low, poor sentiment pressures assets * Rate cuts becoming more likely across region * Hungary sells bonds above plan (Updates prices, adds minutes) By Sam Cage BUCHAREST/WARSAW, Sept 20 Poland's zloty fell on Thursday on the prospect of a cut in interest rates, while expectations of monetary policy easing elsewhere in central Europe and general gloom about the economic outlook put other emerging European currencies under pressure. Weak Chinese and euro zone data highlighted the uncertain prospects for global economic growth, knocking the region's shares and adding to pressure on currencies, which are tied closely to the euro zone's fortunes. Rate cuts are becoming more likely across central Europe, where central banks have more scope to tackle disappointing domestic demand following market rallies on the back of U.S. and European Central Bank stimulus action. This was shown by comments from one of the swing votes on Poland's central bank. M onetary Policy Council member Anna Zielinska-Glebocka told Reuters inflation was still a concern but that the stumbling economy could benefit from easier policy. The zloty fell 0.5 percent to 4.163 per euro by 1434 GMT, a touch off its two-week low hit earlier. It was also pressured by data from the previous day which showed a sharp slowing in industrial production. "A cut in October is firmly priced in," said Bartlomiej Rostek, a currency dealer at ING Bank Slaski. "Yesterday's output figures were the driver that sent the zloty lower. Today the whole region is under pressure due to the falling EUR/USD rate. "For now it seems we are in for stabilisation with 4.18 the next resistance level for the EUR/PLN." Poland's main interest rate now stands at 4.75 percent after a series of rate increases in the first half of 2011 and a surprise hike in May. Forward rate agreements fully price in the first cut by 25 basis points in October. However, minutes from the September meeting showed the central bank is still concerned over stubbornly high inflation and uncertainty over the pace of the expected economic slowdown. The Czech crown has been the main focus of local markets so far this week due to the country's own debate over loosening monetary policy. It was some 0.2 percent lower on Thursday. The currency hit two-week lows in the previous session after the central bank head signalled further monetary policy loosening, but rebounded slightly when Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said the bank should resist using unconventional tools. HUNGARY RATE CUT? Yield-hungry investors have driven borrowing costs to near all-time lows in Poland and the Czech Republic, while Hungary's forint has recovered after record weakness despite doubts that Budapest can secure an aid package from the International Monetary Fund. Hungary is likely to resume credit talks with international lenders in the second half of October after the IMF annual meeting, the Hungarian minister in charge of the talks said. Hungary started talks with the IMF and the European Union about a financing package in July, after months of delays, and the prospect of a deal has been crucial to convincing investors to keep faith while any sign of delay has knocked assets. The country's government sold 54.4 billion forints worth of bonds, more than the 45 billion forint plan, with investors' focusing mainly on the short-dated paper as the market is fully pricing in an interest rate cut totalling 125 basis points over the next year-and-half. The debt agency said it has already met 95 percent of its planned forint government bond issuance by the middle of September. The forint slipped 0.1 percent. "The auction has sold but I don't feel a strong purchasing power in the market now," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "People don't care what the government says on (the IMF), they would care more if the IMF says something." Romania's leu also shed 0.3 percent, while stock markets around the region were all in negative territory, led by a 1.5 percent fall in Warsaw. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.923 24.868 -0.22% +2.5% Polish zloty 4.163 4.142 -0.5% +7.25% Hungarian forint 283.7 283.45 -0.09% +10.89% Croatian kuna 7.387 7.402 +0.2% +1.74% Romanian leu 4.51 4.498 -0.27% -4.19% Serbian dinar 115.18 115.53 +0.3% -7.15% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +11 basis points to 64bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR +5 basis points to +91bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR +4 basis points to +98bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -1 basis points to +407bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -1 basis points to +374bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR +1 basis points to +336bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +13 basis points to +647bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +10 basis points to +617bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +10 basis points to +553bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. (Writing by Sam Cage and Dagmara Leszkowicz, Editing by Jane Merriman)