(Adds Czech rate poll, updates prices)
* Polish zloty leads gains, stocks up
* Analysts expect Czech c.bank to cut rates next week
* Lower rates may cap FX gains - analysts
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Sept 21 Central European
currencies gained on Friday, shrugging off rising expectations
of interest rate cuts and paring the week's losses on growing
confidence that Spain will seek aid.
Poland's zloty and the Czech crown,
which had fallen as much as 2 percent versus the euro this week,
led the rebound, gaining 0.3 and 0.5 percent respectively.
The Czech central bank is expected to cut interest rates to
a new record low next week to stimulate demand in the country's
shrinking economy but will refrain from any unconventional
action, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
Analysts say looser monetary policy in the region may cap
currency gains, however, with market rallies on the promise of
U.S. and European Central Bank monetary stimulus seen giving
regional central banks more scope to boost domestic
demand.
Central Europe's economic fortunes are closely tied to those
of the neighbouring euro zone, its main export market and
banking partner.
"Rate cut expectations are pretty much priced into the market
in the Czech Republic," said Neil Shearing, an analyst at
Capital Economics.
"Added to that, rate differentials are becoming less
important currency drivers than shifts in risk sentiment."
The crown has strengthened less than 3 percent this year
against the euro, clearly underperforming the zloty and the
forint that have posted gains of 8 and 11.6 percent,
respectively.
A currency dealer in Prague said he expected the crown to
trade in a range of 24.600-25.000 in the near future. The crown
traded at 24.817 by 1348 GMT.
"That range can be split, if we move below 24.800, there
could be a correction to 24.600, but we are also trying to buy
for a move back up," he added.
Central European stock markets rose, led by Prague with a
0.8 percent rise.
The prospect of monetary easing in Poland, the region's
biggest economy, could weigh on the zloty in the period ahead,
SEB analysts said in a note.
"Macro data points to slowing economy and markets
participants continue to price rate cuts already in October,"
SEB said. "Lower interest rate expectations should weigh on
zloty going forward even if risk sentiment improves
considerably."
Forward rate agreement contracts, which show investors bets
on future borrowing rates, price in a 25 basis point rate cut in
the next two months and three more such cuts in the next 12
months.
Poland's main interest rate now stands at 4.75 percent after
a series of rate increases in the first half of 2011 and a
surprise hike in May.
In the Czech Republic, where rates are already at a record
low, Citigroup analysts said a further cut could not be ruled
out, probably as soon as this month.
"Given our more negative outlook on the foreign demand, more
accommodative ECB and weaker Czech economy outlook, we think
that there is still a room for cuts in the policy rate, starting
with 25 bps on 27 September," Citigroup said.
"However, as we expect the koruna to ease monetary
conditions we think that non-standard measures are less likely
unless we see larger disinflationary pressures and a drop in
economic activity," it said.
Central bank policymakers in Hungary are due to meet on
Tuesday, with a Reuters poll on Thursday suggesting they could
pause an easing cycle due to inflation and market risks after
cutting rates for the first time more than two years in August.
The Monetary Policy Council, whose decision to lower rates
by a quarter point to 6.75 percent caught markets off-guard, is
split down the middle between four pro-growth members and three
others weary of what they see as premature easing.
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2012
Czech crown 24.817 24.897 +0.32% +2.93%
Polish zloty 4.129 4.151 +0.53% +8.13%
Hungarian forint 281.85 283 +0.41% +11.62%
Croatian kuna 7.407 7.387 -0.27% +1.47%
Romanian leu 4.512 4.512 0% -4.24%
Serbian dinar 115.26 115.17 -0.08% -7.21%
Yield Spreads
Czech treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -12 basis points to 53bps over bmk*
7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR -4 basis points to +96bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR -1 basis points to +143bps over bmk*
Polish treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR +3 basis points to +410bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -5 basis points to +370bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -7 basis points to +329bps over bmk*
Hungarian treasury bonds
3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -7 basis points to +650bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -3 basis points to +620bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -6 basis points to +566bps over bmk*
*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.
All data taken from Reuters at 1548 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1600 GMT.
