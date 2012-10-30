(Updates prices, adds quote) * Hungary assets recoup some losses, but doubts over IMF deal persist * C.bank cuts rates for 3rd month to help economy * Politics, c.bank also dominate Czech market * Some dealers say Romania c.bank selling euros By Sam Cage and Jason Hovet BUCHAREST/PRAGUE, Oct 30 Hungary's forint broke a two-day losing streak on Tuesday, gaining despite the central bank cutting interest rates for a third straight month and doubt over Budapest's chances of sealing an IMF aid deal. Currencies and most stock markets in central Europe rose on the back of a stronger euro and tracked global markets after damage reports from a storm in the United States were less severe than expected. The forint rose 0.5 percent to 283.7 per euro by 1555 GMT on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank cut its base rate, the European Union's highest, to 6.25 percent. It signalled more easing could come. The move was expected by analysts but came amidst growing worry that Budapest will not secure financing from the European Union and International Monetary Fund after a minister said this week that "life would go on" without a deal. With markets seeing the chance of failure as the biggest near-term risk factor for Hungarian assets, the comments had pushed bond yields higher and forced the forint down 1.5 percent to a three-week low on Monday. A financing deal for central Europe's most indebted country would be a hedge against the euro zone crisis's growing impact, and the prospect of an agreement has helped the forint to be among the best performing currencies in the world this year. "The economy's fundamental vulnerability hasn't gone away: high levels of external debt make Hungary highly exposed to fresh strains in the financial markets," Capital Economics said. "And with no end in sight to the euro crisis, we think Hungary now needs an IMF deal in place to keep interest rates at their current levels. If not, the NBH could yet be forced into defensive rate hikes to stem capital outflows." Markets had priced in the rate cut and before the decision Hungarian bond yields had fallen, with the yield on 10-year paper trading at 6.9 percent, more than 20 basis points lower than the previous day. Yields, which have touched multi-month lows in the past month, held steady after the decision, and some dealers saw a further drop being limited. "We will have a bond auction tomorrow. There was pretty good demand at the previous auction (two weeks ago). It's in the cards that there will be buying tomorrow again," a dealer said. "Maybe Hungarian yields are still high enough (for foreign investors)." While currencies elsewhere in the region were slightly firmer, trading was subdued due to the giant storm Sandy, which kept U.S. markets shut. The Polish zloty rose 0.5 percent and the Romanian leu gained 0.4 percent, touching a four-week high. The Prague bourse rose 1.1 percent. CZECH, ROMANIAN RATES Politics and central bank policy weighed on the Czech market, where a rebellion within Prime Minister Petr Necas's party against a new round of tax hikes is threatening to bring down the government. The spat has already postponed debate on the 2013 budget and a vote on the tax bill, which is attached to a confidence motion, was delayed until next week. The crown has so far been relatively unfazed by the dispute and was bid flat on the day, hovering around the key 25 per euro level, but could be vulnerable, dealers said. Bond yields hovered around record lows, supported by limited auctions in the fourth quarter and a dovish central bank, which is expected to hold rates at 0.25 percent on Thursday. Concluding a week of monetary policy decisions, Romania's central bank is also expected to keep rates unchanged on Friday as it balances a slow economy with an uptick in inflation. Some dealers said the central bank was selling euros and limiting leu liquidity to support the currency, which hit a four-week high though it remains the region's worst performer this year after a political crisis over the summer. "We see the recent strengthening of the RON as stemming from NBR interventions," said ING analyst Mihai Tantaru. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 25.005 25.018 +0.05% +2.16% Polish zloty 4.127 4.149 +0.53% +8.18% Hungarian forint 283.7 285.13 +0.5% +10.89% Croatian kuna 7.523 7.51 -0.17% -0.1% Romanian leu 4.534 4.55 +0.35% -4.7% Serbian dinar 113.31 113.7 +0.34% -5.61% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -1 basis points to 39bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR 0 basis points to +59bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -4 basis points to +69bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -10 basis points to +609bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -15 basis points to +590bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -25 basis points to +542bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1656 CET. 