(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Hungary assets recoup some losses, but doubts over IMF
deal persist
* C.bank cuts rates for 3rd month to help economy
* Politics, c.bank also dominate Czech market
* Some dealers say Romania c.bank selling euros
By Sam Cage and Jason Hovet
BUCHAREST/PRAGUE, Oct 30 Hungary's forint broke
a two-day losing streak on Tuesday, gaining despite the central
bank cutting interest rates for a third straight month and doubt
over Budapest's chances of sealing an IMF aid deal.
Currencies and most stock markets in central Europe rose on
the back of a stronger euro and tracked global markets after
damage reports from a storm in the United States were less
severe than expected.
The forint rose 0.5 percent to 283.7 per euro by
1555 GMT on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank cut its base
rate, the European Union's highest, to 6.25 percent. It
signalled more easing could come.
The move was expected by analysts but came amidst growing
worry that Budapest will not secure financing from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund after a minister said this
week that "life would go on" without a deal.
With markets seeing the chance of failure as the biggest
near-term risk factor for Hungarian assets, the comments had
pushed bond yields higher and forced the forint down 1.5 percent
to a three-week low on Monday.
A financing deal for central Europe's most indebted country
would be a hedge against the euro zone crisis's growing impact,
and the prospect of an agreement has helped the forint to be
among the best performing currencies in the world this year.
"The economy's fundamental vulnerability hasn't gone away:
high levels of external debt make Hungary highly exposed to
fresh strains in the financial markets," Capital Economics said.
"And with no end in sight to the euro crisis, we think
Hungary now needs an IMF deal in place to keep interest rates at
their current levels. If not, the NBH could yet be forced into
defensive rate hikes to stem capital outflows."
Markets had priced in the rate cut and before the decision
Hungarian bond yields had fallen, with the yield on 10-year
paper trading at 6.9 percent, more than 20 basis points lower
than the previous day. Yields, which have touched multi-month
lows in the past month, held steady after the decision, and some
dealers saw a further drop being limited.
"We will have a bond auction tomorrow. There was pretty good
demand at the previous auction (two weeks ago). It's in the
cards that there will be buying tomorrow again," a dealer said.
"Maybe Hungarian yields are still high enough (for foreign
investors)."
While currencies elsewhere in the region were slightly
firmer, trading was subdued due to the giant storm Sandy, which
kept U.S. markets shut.
The Polish zloty rose 0.5 percent and the Romanian
leu gained 0.4 percent, touching a four-week high. The
Prague bourse rose 1.1 percent.
CZECH, ROMANIAN RATES
Politics and central bank policy weighed on the Czech
market, where a rebellion within Prime Minister Petr Necas's
party against a new round of tax hikes is threatening to bring
down the government.
The spat has already postponed debate on the 2013 budget and
a vote on the tax bill, which is attached to a confidence
motion, was delayed until next week.
The crown has so far been relatively unfazed by
the dispute and was bid flat on the day, hovering around the key
25 per euro level, but could be vulnerable, dealers said.
Bond yields hovered around record lows, supported by limited
auctions in the fourth quarter and a dovish central bank, which
is expected to hold rates at 0.25 percent on Thursday.
Concluding a week of monetary policy decisions, Romania's
central bank is also expected to keep rates unchanged on Friday
as it balances a slow economy with an uptick in inflation.
Some dealers said the central bank was selling euros and
limiting leu liquidity to support the currency, which hit a
four-week high though it remains the region's worst performer
this year after a political crisis over the summer.
"We see the recent strengthening of the RON as stemming from
NBR interventions," said ING analyst Mihai Tantaru.
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2012
Czech crown 25.005 25.018 +0.05% +2.16%
Polish zloty 4.127 4.149 +0.53% +8.18%
Hungarian forint 283.7 285.13 +0.5% +10.89%
Croatian kuna 7.523 7.51 -0.17% -0.1%
Romanian leu 4.534 4.55 +0.35% -4.7%
Serbian dinar 113.31 113.7 +0.34% -5.61%
Yield Spreads
Czech treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -1 basis points to 39bps over bmk*
7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR 0 basis points to +59bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -4 basis points to +69bps over bmk*
Hungarian treasury bonds
3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -10 basis points to +609bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -15 basis points to +590bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -25 basis points to +542bps over bmk*
*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.
All data taken from Reuters at 1656 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1600 GMT.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX
Middle East spot FX
Asia spot FX
Latin America spot FX
Other news and reports:
World central bank news
Economic Data Guide
Official rates
Emerging Diary
Top events
Diaries Diaries Index
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)