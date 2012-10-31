(Updates throughout)
* Crown eases before Thursday decision on rates
* Polish, Czech PMIs point to rough path ahead
* Investors shun Hungary's 10-yr bonds on IMF deal concerns
* Czech confidence vote postponed until next week
By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 31 The Czech crown led
central European currencies lower on Wednesday as the country's
shrinking manufacturing sector prompted investors to sell before
an interest rate decision on Thursday.
The Czech purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped to 47.2
points in October, its weakest result since the bottom of the
2009 recession.
"Reasons for pessimism in Czech industry are obvious,"
Patria Finance chief economist David Marek said.
The Czech crown fell 0.4 percent to 25.079 to the
euro by 1645 GMT, nearing its 100-day moving average at 25.100.
"We are seeing London names slowly buying EUR/CZK," said a
Prague-based dealer.
Fourteen out of 19 analysts polled by Reuters last week
expected the Czech central bank keep the main rate on hold at
0.25 percent and prepare markets for potential currency
interventions but not to make any such moves for now.
But Barclays Capital, who had expected no change in the
poll, now sees the bank cutting rates by at least 10 basis
points on Thursday.
"To me it is pretty clear they will cut tomorrow," said
Daniel Hewitt, an economist at Barclays. "If you take adjusted
inflation excluding food and fuels, it is in the negative. When
inflation gets too low, you have to react. The PMI data
reinforces my view."
A crucial vote on a planned value-added tax hike was
postponed on Tuesday until after a weekend congress of the
ruling party that will try to avoid the collapse of the Czech
government.
The Polish manufacturing sector also shrank in October,
suffering from sagging demand in the euro zone and fiscal cuts
at home.
Poland's central bank is widely expected to cut its key rate
by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent interest next Wednesday to
shore up an economy that is quickly losing steam.
The Polish zloty, the region's most liquid
currency, eased 0.2 percent to 4.133 to the euro, ahead of a
holiday on Thursday.
"We have been bearish on the zloty over the short term and
retain this view at present," said Roderick Ngotho, a currency
strategist at RBS.
"The market perception that the central bank's Monetary
Policy Council have been slow to react to the need for rate cuts
is the zloty's Achilles heal."
He added that the zloty is unlikely to weaken anywhere
beyond 4.25 to the euro, given the current global environment.
DOUBT OVER LIQUIDITY
Hungary's central bank cut rates on Tuesday and signalled
more easing could come.
Investors are doubtful about the extent of future easing
, but expectations of cuts still give some
support to the short end of the government debt yield curve and
the yields at Wednesday's auction were below secondary market
levels.
Monday's hint by a government official, that "life would go
on" if Hungary does not secure funding from the International
Monetary Fund, made investors more cautious over the country's
bonds, traders said.
The average yield on 10-year bonds jumped 52 basis from the
last auction two weeks ago, to 6.85 percent at a tender on
Wednesday.
"If the global mood does not darken, yields may correct
about half of the rise (in the past two weeks)," said a
Budapest-based trader.
Hungary's markets are closed on Thursday and Friday.
"The only thing that worries me is that the government no
longer makes efforts to come out with positive comments on the
IMF talks. But I don't expect anything extreme for next week,"
the trader said.
A Reuters poll last week showed analysts think Hungary's
chances of clinching an international aid deal are shrinking
. It is also uncertain whether new EU forecasts
to be published on Nov. 7 will allow Hungary to escape a cut in
European funding due to its budget deficit.
Romania was seeking to tap foreign markets for the second
time in less than two months on Wednesday with a 7-year eurobond
issue, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR
said.
"Given the massive financing needs of the following years,
extending the pre-financing is positive," said Vlad Muscalu, a
senior economist at ING Bank in Bucharest.
"Still, the timing of this instrument looks far from perfect
as it looks very expensive."
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2012
Czech crown 25.079 24.98 -0.39% +1.86%
Polish zloty 4.133 4.126 -0.17% +8.03%
Hungarian forint 283.4 283.55 +0.05% +11.01%
Croatian kuna 7.524 7.501 -0.31% -0.11%
Romanian leu 4.543 4.535 -0.18% -4.89%
Serbian dinar 113.42 113.1 -0.28% -5.7%
Yield Spreads
Czech treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -6 basis points to 34bps over bmk*
7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR -1 basis points to +61bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR +2 basis points to +122bps over bmk*
Polish treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -2 basis points to +382bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -2 basis points to +359bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -2 basis points to +305bps over bmk*
Hungarian treasury bonds
3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -5 basis points to +603bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -5 basis points to +584bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -5 basis points to +537bps over bmk*
*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.
All data taken from Reuters at 1645 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1700 GMT.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX
Middle East spot FX
Asia spot FX
Latin America spot FX
Other news and reports:
World central bank news
Economic Data Guide
Official rates
Emerging Diary
Top events
Diaries Diaries Index
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Marton Dunai; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)