(Updates throughout) * Crown eases before Thursday decision on rates * Polish, Czech PMIs point to rough path ahead * Investors shun Hungary's 10-yr bonds on IMF deal concerns * Czech confidence vote postponed until next week By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 31 The Czech crown led central European currencies lower on Wednesday as the country's shrinking manufacturing sector prompted investors to sell before an interest rate decision on Thursday. The Czech purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped to 47.2 points in October, its weakest result since the bottom of the 2009 recession. "Reasons for pessimism in Czech industry are obvious," Patria Finance chief economist David Marek said. The Czech crown fell 0.4 percent to 25.079 to the euro by 1645 GMT, nearing its 100-day moving average at 25.100. "We are seeing London names slowly buying EUR/CZK," said a Prague-based dealer. Fourteen out of 19 analysts polled by Reuters last week expected the Czech central bank keep the main rate on hold at 0.25 percent and prepare markets for potential currency interventions but not to make any such moves for now. But Barclays Capital, who had expected no change in the poll, now sees the bank cutting rates by at least 10 basis points on Thursday. "To me it is pretty clear they will cut tomorrow," said Daniel Hewitt, an economist at Barclays. "If you take adjusted inflation excluding food and fuels, it is in the negative. When inflation gets too low, you have to react. The PMI data reinforces my view." A crucial vote on a planned value-added tax hike was postponed on Tuesday until after a weekend congress of the ruling party that will try to avoid the collapse of the Czech government. The Polish manufacturing sector also shrank in October, suffering from sagging demand in the euro zone and fiscal cuts at home. Poland's central bank is widely expected to cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent interest next Wednesday to shore up an economy that is quickly losing steam. The Polish zloty, the region's most liquid currency, eased 0.2 percent to 4.133 to the euro, ahead of a holiday on Thursday. "We have been bearish on the zloty over the short term and retain this view at present," said Roderick Ngotho, a currency strategist at RBS. "The market perception that the central bank's Monetary Policy Council have been slow to react to the need for rate cuts is the zloty's Achilles heal." He added that the zloty is unlikely to weaken anywhere beyond 4.25 to the euro, given the current global environment. DOUBT OVER LIQUIDITY Hungary's central bank cut rates on Tuesday and signalled more easing could come. Investors are doubtful about the extent of future easing , but expectations of cuts still give some support to the short end of the government debt yield curve and the yields at Wednesday's auction were below secondary market levels. Monday's hint by a government official, that "life would go on" if Hungary does not secure funding from the International Monetary Fund, made investors more cautious over the country's bonds, traders said. The average yield on 10-year bonds jumped 52 basis from the last auction two weeks ago, to 6.85 percent at a tender on Wednesday. "If the global mood does not darken, yields may correct about half of the rise (in the past two weeks)," said a Budapest-based trader. Hungary's markets are closed on Thursday and Friday. "The only thing that worries me is that the government no longer makes efforts to come out with positive comments on the IMF talks. But I don't expect anything extreme for next week," the trader said. A Reuters poll last week showed analysts think Hungary's chances of clinching an international aid deal are shrinking . It is also uncertain whether new EU forecasts to be published on Nov. 7 will allow Hungary to escape a cut in European funding due to its budget deficit. Romania was seeking to tap foreign markets for the second time in less than two months on Wednesday with a 7-year eurobond issue, Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR said. "Given the massive financing needs of the following years, extending the pre-financing is positive," said Vlad Muscalu, a senior economist at ING Bank in Bucharest. "Still, the timing of this instrument looks far from perfect as it looks very expensive." --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 25.079 24.98 -0.39% +1.86% Polish zloty 4.133 4.126 -0.17% +8.03% Hungarian forint 283.4 283.55 +0.05% +11.01% Croatian kuna 7.524 7.501 -0.31% -0.11% Romanian leu 4.543 4.535 -0.18% -4.89% Serbian dinar 113.42 113.1 -0.28% -5.7% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -6 basis points to 34bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR -1 basis points to +61bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR +2 basis points to +122bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -2 basis points to +382bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -2 basis points to +359bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -2 basis points to +305bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -5 basis points to +603bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -5 basis points to +584bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -5 basis points to +537bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1645 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1700 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports: World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Marton Dunai; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)