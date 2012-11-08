* Zloty drags forint lower with more easing to come * Polish 10-year bond yields hit all-time lows * Souring of international mood pressures assets By Sam Cage and Marcin Goettig BUCHAREST/WARSAW, Nov 8 Poland's zloty led emerging European currencies lower on Thursday, hitting a seven-week low as it extended losses after the central bank cut interest rates and flagged more easing. Currencies across the region have been hit by the prospect of lower interest rates, and following his Czech and Hungarian counterparts in announcing a cut, Polish central bank chief Marek Belka said the bank could cut again as early as December. A sourer mood on international markets, as investors worried about a looming budget crisis in the United States, also kept the pressure on central Europe, although the zloty and forint remain substantially stronger on the year. By 1542 GMT the zloty fell 0.6 percent to 4.166 to the euro. The Czech crown fell 0.4 percent and Hungary's forint lost 0.5 percent. "Yesterday's Polish comments started the weakening, that interest rate cuts come into focus there too. The zloty has pulled down the forint," said a Budapest-based currency dealer. "In the short term the 284 level could hold (for the forint). The market is quite illiquid, 1-2 forint movement is natural, but at 282-292.50 I would recommend buying (euros) again." Polish 10-year bond yields hit new record lows, as the finance ministry sold more five-year bonds than planned at an auction. Dealers said demand had not lived up to expectations following the rate cut, however, with local investors behind most of the bids. Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said bonds should gain further thanks to economic growth as Poland is outperforming European peers, and benefit from the prospect of more interest rate cuts. He said central Europe's largest economy is protected against market turbulence by a large liquidity buffer and an IMF credit line, with the risk of a mass exit of foreign capital small given the country's diversified and stable investor base. HUNGARY RISK Romania's leu held up better, losing 0.1 percent with some dealers citing central bank intervention to restrict losses. The central bank held interest rates last week and said it was tightening policy through liquidity controls and market intervention. "As we think that fears of NBR action are likely to persist, we do not think the RON will move significantly softer today," said ING analyst Mihai Tantaru. The twists and turns of talks to secure an international financing line are also affecting the outlook for Hungarian assets. Bonds fell along with the forint. "Yields rose 8-10 basis points in the morning but are settling now. The market is slightly worried, but this is over international developments, nothing has happened domestically," said a Budapest fixed income trader. "We will watch international trends. If funds flow into emerging markets, our bonds can strengthen, while uncertainty could cause a weakening," added another trader. The European Commission on Wednesday forecast Hungary's deficit this year and next would be within a target ceiling, but criticised its "distortionary" taxes and said there was uncertainty over the credit backstop that Hungary has been discussing with international lenders for nearly a year.  --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 25.467 25.362 -0.41% +0.31% Polish zloty 4.166 4.137 -0.6% +7.17% Hungarian forint 284.47 282.9 -0.5% +10.59% Croatian kuna 7.509 7.535 +0.35% +0.09% Romanian leu 4.518 4.515 -0.07% -4.36% Serbian dinar 112.5 113.36 +0.76% -4.93% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +2 basis points to 39bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR +3 basis points to +55bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR +3 basis points to +58bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR +5 basis points to +383bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR +4 basis points to +351bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR +2 basis points to +284bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1643 CET. Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1700 GMT. For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports: World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Editing by Catherine Evans)