* Zloty drags forint lower with more easing to come
* Polish 10-year bond yields hit all-time lows
* Souring of international mood pressures assets
By Sam Cage and Marcin Goettig
BUCHAREST/WARSAW, Nov 8 Poland's zloty led
emerging European currencies lower on Thursday, hitting a
seven-week low as it extended losses after the central bank cut
interest rates and flagged more easing.
Currencies across the region have been hit by the prospect
of lower interest rates, and following his Czech and Hungarian
counterparts in announcing a cut, Polish central bank chief
Marek Belka said the bank could cut again as early as December.
A sourer mood on international markets, as investors worried
about a looming budget crisis in the United States, also kept
the pressure on central Europe, although the zloty and forint
remain substantially stronger on the year.
By 1542 GMT the zloty fell 0.6 percent to 4.166 to
the euro. The Czech crown fell 0.4 percent and
Hungary's forint lost 0.5 percent.
"Yesterday's Polish comments started the weakening, that
interest rate cuts come into focus there too. The zloty has
pulled down the forint," said a Budapest-based currency dealer.
"In the short term the 284 level could hold (for the
forint). The market is quite illiquid, 1-2 forint movement is
natural, but at 282-292.50 I would recommend buying (euros)
again."
Polish 10-year bond yields hit new record lows, as the
finance ministry sold more five-year bonds than planned at an
auction.
Dealers said demand had not lived up to expectations
following the rate cut, however, with local investors behind
most of the bids.
Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said bonds should
gain further thanks to economic growth as Poland is
outperforming European peers, and benefit from the prospect of
more interest rate cuts.
He said central Europe's largest economy is protected against
market turbulence by a large liquidity buffer and an IMF credit
line, with the risk of a mass exit of foreign capital small
given the country's diversified and stable investor base.
HUNGARY RISK
Romania's leu held up better, losing 0.1 percent
with some dealers citing central bank intervention to restrict
losses. The central bank held interest rates last week and said
it was tightening policy through liquidity controls and market
intervention.
"As we think that fears of NBR action are likely to persist,
we do not think the RON will move significantly softer today,"
said ING analyst Mihai Tantaru.
The twists and turns of talks to secure an international
financing line are also affecting the outlook for Hungarian
assets. Bonds fell along with the forint.
"Yields rose 8-10 basis points in the morning but are
settling now. The market is slightly worried, but this is over
international developments, nothing has happened domestically,"
said a Budapest fixed income trader.
"We will watch international trends. If funds flow into
emerging markets, our bonds can strengthen, while uncertainty
could cause a weakening," added another trader.
The European Commission on Wednesday forecast Hungary's
deficit this year and next would be within a target ceiling, but
criticised its "distortionary" taxes and said there was
uncertainty over the credit backstop that Hungary has been
discussing with international lenders for nearly a year.
--------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT--------------------
Currency Latest Previous Local Local
close currency currency
change change
today in 2012
Czech crown 25.467 25.362 -0.41% +0.31%
Polish zloty 4.166 4.137 -0.6% +7.17%
Hungarian forint 284.47 282.9 -0.5% +10.59%
Croatian kuna 7.509 7.535 +0.35% +0.09%
Romanian leu 4.518 4.515 -0.07% -4.36%
Serbian dinar 112.5 113.36 +0.76% -4.93%
Yield Spreads
Czech treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +2 basis points to 39bps over bmk*
7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR +3 basis points to +55bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR +3 basis points to +58bps over bmk*
Polish treasury bonds
2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR +5 basis points to +383bps over bmk*
5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR +4 basis points to +351bps over bmk*
10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR +2 basis points to +284bps over bmk*
*Benchmark is German bond equivalent.
All data taken from Reuters at 1643 CET.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic
close at 1700 GMT.
For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:
All emerging market news
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX
Middle East spot FX
Asia spot FX
Latin America spot FX
Other news and reports:
World central bank news
Economic Data Guide
Official rates
Emerging Diary
Top events
Diaries Diaries Index
(Editing by Catherine Evans)