* Lack of clarity over U.S. Fed keeps investors on edge * Polish long-awaited switch tender fails to offer a spark * In Prague, investors await Thursday's central bank meeting WARSAW, Sept 25 Central European currencies were stable on Wednesday after Poland's long-awaited bond switch tender. At 1453 GMT, the zloty was steady against the euro, the forint was 0.1 percent weaker, while the Czech crown was flat. Analysts said uncertainty over what course of action the U.S. Federal Reserve would take weighed on markets, alongside concerns over a potential government shutdown in Washington. "Investors are tired and they are confused, so markets are stable and boring, frankly. There are too many risks ahead," said a strategist at a London-based hedge fund. Warsaw's switch tender, the first since June, brought few, if any, surprises. Poland sold 1.81 billion zlotys ($577 million) worth of floating-coupon bonds maturing in January 2019 and 1.97 billion zlotys in fixed-rate bonds due October 2023. The U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision last week to keep its stimulus programmes has bolstered emerging markets where investors have channelled much of the cheap U.S. cash. "It seems that sentiment should be positive in the near term, the Fed is not scaling back if stimulus yet," said Arkadiusz Urbanski, analyst at Pekao Bank. Market participants are also looking to a Czech central bank meeting on Thursday. With interest rates close to zero, policymakers are mulling intervening against the currency to further ease policy. Recent statements of the Czech central bank's board members suggest the vote could be very close but Ceska Sporitelna bank said earlier on Wednesday it was leaning toward the opinion that the intervention would not happen. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1453 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.878 25.874 -0.02% -3.21% Hungarian forint 299.600 299.170 -0.14% -2.88% Polish zloty 4.215 4.213 -0.05% -3.34% Romanian leu 4.464 4.470 +0.13% -0.47% Croatian kuna 7.615 7.614 -0.02% -0.84% Serbian dinar 114.570 114.570 0.00% -1.98% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 963.12 962.02 +0.11% -7.28% Budapest 18733.82 18389.32 +1.87% +3.08% Warsaw 2407.54 2393.06 +0.61% -6.79% Bucharest 6020.12 5916.44 +1.75% +16.91% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.252 -0.003 +6bps -1bps 5-year 1.192 -0.019 +34bps -3bps 10-year 2.413 -0.012 +57bps -1bps Hungary 3-year 4.580 -0.140 +423bps -16bps 5-year 5.120 -0.190 +427bps -20bps 10-year 5.700 -0.200 +385bps -19bps Poland 2-year 3.160 -0.130 +297bps -14bps 5-year 3.600 -0.190 +275bps -20bps 10-year 4.230 -0.190 +238bps -18bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.460 0.480 0.510 0.45 Hungary 3.330 3.340 3.430 3.59 Poland 2.765 2.860 2.990 2.67 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)